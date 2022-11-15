The Frisco ISD Board of Trustees unanimously approved the 2023-24 attendance zones at its Monday night meeting.
There were no changes made to the proposed rezoned elementary and middle school attendance zones presented to the board for vote on Monday from the zones discussed at a special meeting of the board of trustees on Nov. 7.
Prior to the meeting on Nov. 7, it was reported by Scott Warstler, chief operating officer for Frisco ISD, that the district received 304 emails and phone calls in regards to the proposed elementary and middle school rezoning plans.
Before the Nov. 7 meeting, new elementary rezoning proposals were emailed to all impacted parents on Oct. 27 and Nov. 3. Since receiving the initial feedback, 17 fewer neighborhoods and apartment complexes will be impacted and 544 fewer elementary students will be asked to change schools.
Exceptions for the 2023-24 zones are:
Students rezoned from Allen to Bledsoe will be given an option for fifth grade exception;
Students rezoned from Riddle to Smith will be given an option for fifth grade exception;
Students rezoned from Spears to Shawnee Trail will be given an option for a fifth grade exception;
Students rezoned from McSpedden to Talley will be given an option for a fifth grade exception;
Students rezoned from Vandeventer to Scoggins will be given an option for an eighth grade exception;
Students rezoned from Lawler to Scoggins will be given an option for an eighth grade exception;
Students rezoned from Lawler to Vandeventer will be given an option for an eighth grade exception;
Students rezoned from Isbell to Comstock will be given an option for a fourth grade exception;
No transportation will be given for students who take an exception, and no young siblings of students who take the exceptions will be able to do so.
Current seventh graders at Trent must attend Wilkinson Middle School.
Current fourth graders at Ogle, Comstock, Eilliott and Isbell (east of Custer) must attend Wortham Intermediate School.
The district is no stranger to the rezoning process and has rezoned 18 times over the past 21 years to accommodate the opening of 63 new campuses. The district looks forward to the opening of Shana K. Wortham Intermediate School and Richard A. Wilkinson Middle School in the fall of 2023.
Historically, Frisco ISD attendance boundary modifications have also impacted campuses not immediately adjacent to the new campuses in an effort to effectively utilize space and balance enrollment. Much like in the past, opening these campuses will impact campuses not immediately adjacent.
The proposed 2023-24 boundary adjustments include several elementary and middle attendance zones in an effort to:
Provide stability in areas experiencing enrollment growth. The district looks at zones that can stay in place for the longest period of time while disrupting as few students as possible when rezoning.
Balance enrollment in existing schools. Some campuses have increasing enrollment, while adjacent schools have declining enrollment. Attendance zone adjustments will distribute district resources in a more balanced and fiscally responsible manner.
Effectively utilize available classroom space. FISD strives to provide schools with well-rounded programs and opportunities while maintaining room for growth that avoids leaving schools overcrowded or underutilized for an extended period of time.
Rick Rogers is the president & publisher of Star Local Media and its 14 print and digital local media publications. Email him at rrogers@starlocalmedia.com.
