The Frisco ISD Board of Trustees unanimously approved the 2023-24 attendance zones at its Monday night meeting.

There were no changes made to the proposed rezoned elementary and middle school attendance zones presented to the board for vote on Monday from the zones discussed at a special meeting of the board of trustees on Nov. 7. 

