As Frisco ISD looks ahead to 2023, it is gearing up to welcome students to the district’s first campus of its kind in the fall season.
Wortham Intermediate School, opening in fall 2023, will be the first FISD school serving fifth and sixth grade students in one building. The school, located in the Craig Ranch community in McKinney, will feed into Scoggins Middle School and Emerson High School.
Danny Melton, managing construction director with FISD, said the building is slated to be complete in July. The building is anticipated to be in the dry stage and fully enclosed by the end of January, he said.
“That really kind of puts us on track from a timeline standpoint of where we were with Panther Creek at this time last year,” Melton said. Panther Creek High School opened to students at the beginning of the 2022-23 school year.
Wortham Intermediate School will stretch three stories tall, will comprise 142,640 square feet and is designed to hold 1,050 students. Scott Warstler, chief operations officer with FISD, said the district expects 935 students to be in the campus in the first year.
“From an architectural standpoint, from a programming design, there’s a lot of intentionality to space and to flexibility,” Warstler said. “We want to create lots of opportunities for student collaboration, and really when we say that, it’s, ‘How do we push students out of the traditional classroom and to use the entire space of the building?’”
For Wortham Intermediate, that means incorporating break out areas on each floor that will allow students to work in small groups as well as large collaboration spaces for students.
“Really, science labs don’t exist, but there’s space that’s kind of a science lab-slash-maker space-slash art space where you can do a multitude of different types of learning in that space that all students will have opportunities to use,” Warstler said.
The school’s cafeteria is envisioned to serve as a “commons space” that will allow students and teachers to use it when lunch isn’t being served. In addition, the cafeteria and library space will be connected, a feature that Warstler said is unique to this building.
He added that the district is looking at how to blend what is provided for both grades when it comes to fine arts since fifth grade and sixth grade programs are different.
“One of the things we don’t want is we don’t want this campus to be a fifth grade campus and a sixth grade campus that just happen to be in the same building,” Warstler said. “We want there to be a blending of learning going on amongst those two grade levels. So there’s still a lot of conversation and planning happening right now with the principal, Michael Thomas, and our teaching and learning staff, along with fine arts, as to how that will look and how do we hire for those changes and those differences.”
The facility will also include spaces for outdoor learning at various points around the building, Warstler said.
The aesthetics of the building will take a page from that of the nearby Craig Ranch community and TPC Craig Ranch clubhouse, he said.
“We try to look at our schools and where they are geographically within a given city, and within that city, the Craig Ranch area is very large and has some very modern architecture features with the buildings,” he said.
Warsler said the introduction of Frisco ISD’s first “intermediate” school was a chance to create a feeder pattern that unites an entire graduating class starting in the fifth grade.
“That’s really exciting and unique,” he said, adding that designing a school for the fifth and sixth grades “allowed us to be creative in how we moved around attendance zones, and it actually allowed us to build one less school over on the east side of town from this bond program.”
Warstler said there are currently no plans to build another intermediate school.
Audrey Henvey is the reporter for the Frisco Enterprise, McKinney Courier-Gazette and Celina Record. Email her with story suggestions at ahenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
