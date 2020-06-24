Frisco ISD’s Board of Trustees approved a $605.1 million operating budget for the 2021 fiscal year, about a $40 million increase from last year’s operating budget total.
Most of the money for this year’s budget, about $456.7 million, comes from property tax revenue, according to a district press release. The district expects the combined tax rate to be lower than the previous year’s by 2.25 cents, the press release stated. The board is expected to vote on the tax rate in September.
The expected reduced tax rate comes in conjunction with plans to increase employee compensation and to raise the annual starting teacher salary by $400, according to the press release.
Employees on the teacher pay scale are slated to get a $1,000 raise, and all other staff are set to get a 1.5 percent of midpoint raise, according to the district. There will also be a “boost” to the minimum hourly wage for “hard-to-fill” positions, including bus drivers and special education paraprofessionals.
On June 8, the board voted to award a one-time stipend payment to district employees in recognition of their efforts during the pandemic and to assist them as they used their own equipment and supplies while working remotely. The payment amounts to 1.5 percent of the employee’s base wages, or $250, whichever is greater, according to the board resolution.
“The recommended amount is based on the difference between the 3 percent staff raise we expected to be able to provide before COVID-19 and the 1.5 percent raise we are now recommending as we prepare to endure the economic impact of the pandemic,” Chief Financial Officer Kimberly Smith stated in a memo to the board.
About 64 percent of the budget money goes to instruction.The budget also accounts for an additional 246 campus staff and 62 support staff.
In addition, the budget allows for expanding the district pre-kindergarten program to a full-day offering, supporting student services like social-emotional learning and behavioral interventions and increasing spending for fine arts programs in secondary schools, the press release stated.
“The proposed increase is not intended to eliminate fundraising but is an effort to reduce the amount families pay to have their students participate in fine arts,” read a May 15 district press release.
The June 23 press release stated the budget includes a “cushion” in case revenues come in lower than expected.
“Given the uncertainty related to the coronavirus and potential for future cuts in state funding, FISD took a conservative approach to development of the 2020-21 budget,” the release stated.
