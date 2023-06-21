Frisco ISD officials on Tuesday approved a deficit general operating budget for the second straight year following a 6-1 vote by trustees.
During a special meeting on June 20, trustees held an official vote for the proposed 2023-24 budget, which includes a $24.4 million deficit, according to previous coverage by the Frisco Enterprise. The district approved a deficit budget for the first time last year. This year, FISD has cited a lack of increase in revenue by the Texas Legislature when discussing its second deficit budget. Read more about the impact of the most recent legislative session on FISD’s budgeting process here: tinyurl.com/4y7bt7kt.
During a May 30 presentation to the district board of trustees, FISD Chief Financial Officer Kimberly Smith said every district department, including campuses, went through and cut what they could out of their budget without significantly impacting operations. She said the district also looked at cost savings through attrition costs and vacant positions being eliminated. Total cost savings identified through those efforts amounted to just over $6.4 million, she said.
During the May 30 presentation, Smith said the district is looking at using its fund balance to address the deficit. The fund balance includes $50.6 million available for a “rainy day,” Smith said. The proposed deficit for the coming year would take up about half of the rainy day portion of the fund balance.
“And we will have to start looking — depending on what the legislature comes back and does in a potential future special session — we will have to start looking at how to rebalance that $24 million deficit,” Smith said. “Because at this rate, we could only sustain it with fund balance for one more year.”
FISD officials also approved the 2023-24 compensation plan, which includes a $1,200 salary increase for teachers and others on the teacher pay scale as well as increase in compensation for eligible full-time staff. More details about the district’s 2023-24 compensation plan are available on page 26 of the district’s budget book at flipsnack.com/fisd5515/2023-2024-budget-book/full-view.html.
“I know that this process every year is tedious, it’s long,” Board Secretary René Archambault said to district staff during the June 20 meeting. “We’re dealing with setting a budget that we wish we had control of the variables a bit more than we do this year. So while I know that it’s painful to have to adopt a budget that is at a deficit, I think that you all have done an incredible job at being conservative with and good stewards of the district’s finances, especially when we are months away from having any kind of understanding as to how the state will actually participate in public education for the year ahead.”
Trustee Stephanie Elad was the sole vote against approving the budget. In a statement made before the vote, Elad cited concerns about deficit budget approval becoming the norm, staff retention and concerns that the proposed compensation plan would not be “felt in a meaningful way.” She also cited concerns about data regarding teacher training and professional development costs not being available.
“My larger concern in this regard is that the community doesn’t have this data,” Elad said. “I think the citizens deserve to know this information so that they can judge whether this district is being managed in a fiscally responsible way. On a broader scale, I don’t know how this board can be expected to approve a budget, especially a deficit budget, when this type of information isn’t readily available.”
Elad said while there are hopes that the Texas Legislature will increase funding during a special session, that cannot be counted on. She also said the same factors and challenges would be a part of the budgeting process if it were not a legislative session year.
“Because this proposed budget isn’t balanced, because the staff salary increase isn’t large enough in my opinion, and because I don’t feel that I have enough information regarding key budget categories to make an informed decision, I feel that I have no choice but to vote ‘no’ on this budget,” Elad said. “This decision wasn’t made lightly, but it is made with conviction. I think we can and must do better.”
Trustee John Classe spoke in response to Elad’s comments.
“In years past, the budget that this board has adopted has been conservative. Very conservative. To the point where we have built up a rainy day fund that has given us the opportunity to have some runway for years like we are experiencing this year, years like last year,” Classe said. "Clearly it’s not something that we can do each and every year, but because of that conservative work in years leading up to this one, it does buy us some time to do right by our staff as best we can while we wait for what is a very convoluted process in Austin.”
Classe added that he stands ready to amend the budget when district staff deems it sustainable to provide for more of a raise. He said the district has done some good work with staff raises.
"I fully understand the ‘What have you done for me lately?’” Classe said, “But other districts are playing catch-up with us right now, and while it may be a bit painful if they do catch up to us and we’re on a more level playing field, that does also buy us a little time while we wait for the legislature.”
“So I don’t want the public to think that staff pay concerns are falling on deaf ears or that budget deficits will become the permanent norm,” Classe added. “A lot of work has been laid getting us to this point that gives us that flexibility. And yeah, we’re using it now and we won’t be able to do it forever, but at least we have the opportunity now to do it.”
Trustees voted 6-1 in favor of the proposed budget, with Elad voting against. Trustees voted 6-0 in favor of the proposed district compensation plan. Board Secretary Rene Archambault was not present for the compensation vote.
