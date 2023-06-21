Frisco ISD officials on Tuesday approved a deficit general operating budget for the second straight year following a 6-1 vote by trustees.

During a special meeting on June 20, trustees held an official vote for the proposed 2023-24 budget, which includes a $24.4 million deficit, according to previous coverage by the Frisco Enterprise. The district approved a deficit budget for the first time last year. This year, FISD has cited a lack of increase in revenue by the Texas Legislature when discussing its second deficit budget. Read more about the impact of the most recent legislative session on FISD’s budgeting process here: tinyurl.com/4y7bt7kt.

Audrey Henvey is the reporter for the Frisco Enterprise, McKinney Courier-Gazette and Celina Record. Email her with story suggestions at ahenvey@starlocalmedia.com.

