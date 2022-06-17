The Frisco ISD Board of Trustees gave the go-ahead for the addition and renovations of the Career and Technical Education (CTE) Center during it board meeting on Monday, June 13.
The board approved a guaranteed maximum price proposal of $22,138,606, though the real cost will be closer to $25 million, officials stated during the three-plus hour meeting.
The cost for the expansion and construction, part of a $691 million bond passed in 2018, saw an increase over the original estimated price tag of $21 million due to an increase in construction material costs.
The work will be done by Crossland Construction, which is based out of Columbus, Kansas, but has a local office in Prosper. Huckabee Architects, from Fort Worth, presented the working design during the January school board meeting. The concept drawings were again viewed and discussed at this meeting.
Construction will start this fall, and an estimated completion date for the project is March 26, 2024. The expansion will allow more than 7,500 students to take classes at the campus in the fall of 2024.
The expansion will provide space in the existing building that will be used for science, CNA, EKG, EMT, farm tech and Project Lead the Way classes. The addition will have three animation labs, as well as cybersecurity, STEM-focused courses and an esports area that will allow Frisco to host competitions.
Board of Trustee president René Archambault, who works at Southern Methodist University, noted how big esports is at the campus and how it is affording opportunities for scholarships for students who enjoy playing video games.
A one-story expansion will happen on the south end, and a two-story addition will be on the east end. In all, there will be seven multi-purpose spaces and 30 new classrooms.
Board reorganization
Gopal Ponangi, Marvin Lowe and Stephanie Elad were sworn into their roles as board members following the recent election.
Lowe won a recount vote last month to secure the final spot. A hand recount was done at the request of incumbent Natalie Hebert, but only one additional vote was found for Hebert, who had 5,944 – 51 behind Lowe.
Later in the meeting, Archambault was voted as president, while Debbie Gillespie was voted vice president and Dynette Davis was tabbed as the secretary. All were approved by 6-0 votes.
New roles, employees
Scott Warstler was hired as the chief operations officer for the district, moving up from his role of director of planning and business operations. Isbell Elementary will be led by Cindy Harvey, who most recently served as the assistant principal at Purefoy Elementary. Jenna Martin is the new principal of Roach Middle School, making the move over after being an assistant principal at Heritage High School.
New additions include Dr. Phillip Potter and Ryan Steele.
Potter will be the new principal at Memorial High School after most recently serving in the same role at the Walnut Hill International Leadership Academy in Dallas. Steele is the new managing director of human resources and comes from Plano ISD.
Those hirings were approved by a 5-1 vote, but how each board member voted was not available.
Budget talk
A public hearing was held in regard to the budget and proposed tax rate, though no one from the public spoke about either one of the items. The preliminary budget is $692,609,510 and of that, $570.1 million is payroll.
There is about a $23 million gap in budgeted money and expenditure but some of that will be covered from ESSER – Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief — money, however that extra currency will run out in the future. The first payment from the federal government expires on Aug. 31, 2023 and the second on Sept. 30, 2024.
The budget includes 4 percent raises for teachers and other instructional professional employees and 3.25 percent raises for all other employees. The district also had an increase in salary costs due to hiring staff for the district’s two newest schools — Panther Creek High School and Buddy and Joni Minett Elementary. The cost to open the two new schools was just more than $13 million.
The district noted the project enrollment in FISD in the fall will be 67,465 – an increase of more than 1,000 compared to the fall of 2021.
One item that was brought up was the starting salary for teachers and how the district is losing potential teachers to neighboring districts because of a combination of higher starting wage and lower housing. It was stated, though, that it is a competitive market and a lot of the school districts are battling for the same group of candidates in a small pool.
The tax rate in 2021 was $1.2672 and is expected to remain the same or close to that this year, but the district will not know until August or September. Since 2018, the tax rate has dropped incrementally from $1.4400.
Board policy change
The board operating policy change was approved 6-0 that includes a variety of items. Instead of two minutes to speak during the public comment section, it has been extended to three minutes. The 15-minute window to ask to speak before the meeting is also gone and the public speaking portion starts at 6:30 p.m. Finally, the public will be allowed to speak on all topics, not just voting items.
There were two public speakers during this meeting, one addressing concerns of what is being taught to the students. The other addressed controversial books in the district libraries and noted the district isn't doing enough to get those books out of the hands of the students.
Notes
- Agreed to a $125,000 contract with Payton, Nix & Associates for truancy tribunal services.
- The tennis courts at Frisco High School will be resurfaced and the track at Heritage High School will be repaired by Hellas Construction, Inc., from Austin, at a cost of $825,544.
- A contract was provided for Star Autism Support, Inc., of Portland, Oregon, for training, workshops and consultation services under a TEA Innovative Autism Grant. The cost is $841,293.
- Approved a contract with Bayes Achievement Center, Inc., of Huntsville, for specialized educational residential services for two separate students at a combined cost of $517,722.17.
- Purchased SAT, PSAT/NMSQT testing materials from College Board for $375,995.
- Approved a change order for the 2021 HVAC projects for $675,002, which will have new units installed at Heritage Middle School, Wester Middle School and the Student Opportunity Center.
