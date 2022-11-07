FISD Board of Trustees file

File photo 

 Audrey Henvey/staff photo

A few dozen citizens attended Monday evening's special rezoning special meeting of the Frisco ISD Board of Trustees to provide their feedback on the proposed elementary school and middle school attendance zones for the 2023-24 school year.

Prior to the meeting, it was reported by Scott Warstler, chief operating officer for Frisco ISD, that the district received 304 emails and phone calls in regards to the proposed elementary and middle school rezoning plans.

Rick Rogers is the president & publisher of Star Local Media and its 14 print and digital local media publications. Email him at rrogers@starlocalmedia.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments