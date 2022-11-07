A few dozen citizens attended Monday evening's special rezoning special meeting of the Frisco ISD Board of Trustees to provide their feedback on the proposed elementary school and middle school attendance zones for the 2023-24 school year.
Prior to the meeting, it was reported by Scott Warstler, chief operating officer for Frisco ISD, that the district received 304 emails and phone calls in regards to the proposed elementary and middle school rezoning plans.
Before the meeting, new elementary rezoning proposals were emailed to all impacted parents on Oct. 27 and Nov. 3. Since receiving the initial feedback, 17 fewer neighborhoods and apartment complexes will be impacted and 544 fewer elementary students will be asked to change schools.
Prior to the public comment portion, the following recommendations were presented by Warstler to the board:
- Students rezoned from Allen to Bledsoe will be given an option for fifth grade exception;
- Students rezoned from Riddle to Smith will be given an option for fifth grade exception;
- Students rezoned from Spears to Shawnee Trail will be given an option for a fifth grade exception;
- Students rezoned from McSpedden to Talley will be given an option for a fifth grade exception;
- Students rezoned from Vandeventer to Scoggins will be given an option for an eighth grade exception;
- Students rezoned from Lawler to Scoggins will be given an option for an eighth grade exception;
- Students rezoned from Lawler to Vandeventer will be given an option for an eighth grade exception;
- Students rezoned from Isbell to Comstock will be given an option for a fourth grade exception;
- No transportation will be given for students who take an exception, and no young siblings of students who take the exceptions will be able to do so.
- Current seventh graders at Trent must attend Wilkinson Middle School.
- Current fourth graders at Ogle, Comstock, Eilliott and Isbell (east of Custer) must attend Wortham Intermediate School.
During the citizen feedback portion of the meeting, the board heard comments ranging from concerns about continuous change for both long-time and new students and families of the district; feedback on the lack of new elementary school plans for neighborhoods in south Frisco, specifically in the area of Smith Elementary School; and pleas to the board to minimize the impact on students, many of which have already experienced a lot of change resulting from the pandemic and the shift from virtual to in-person learning. Another concern presented to the board was the possible decision to remove transportation for students who are eligible for and accept an exception, which it was said would make a hardship for parents and families. The majority of parents who participated in the public comment portion of the meeting did commend the board for holding the meeting and listening to their concerns and feedback.
Anne Bergen, a parent who has a first grader at McSpadden that will be rezoned to Talley in the latest proposed attendance zones for 2023-24, was one of more than a dozen parents who spoke before the board during the public comment portion of the special meeting.
Bergen commented to the board that population growth stemming from recently opened apartment complexes should not affect families who have invested in purchasing homes specific to a desired school.
"Those who live in apartments in this area are generally not in it for the long-term, and it is unlikely that children will spend their entire elementary education in the same apartment complex," Bergen told the board. "On the contrary, when we bought our house we had that intention. Our house was built over a decade ago. We strongly oppose this rezoning as it is not a long-term resolution to meeting the capacity needs of our elementary schools, but it will have a long-term consequence for my family along with many others."
"This is the hardest thing our staff does every year," said Dr. Todd Fouche, deputy superintendent of business and operations at Frisco ISD. "We have been the fastest growing school district in the United States, and it is hard to have stability when approximately 3,500 students are moving into the district each year. I think over the next five years, we will see our growth begin to stabilize, but when you have the growth that we have, we have to have the schools to put them in."
In response to citizen feedback to extend the review and discussion period around rezoning to allow more time for review and feedback, Warstler said that is difficult because the board's approval of the new school attendance zone is the first step in the process and has to be done in a timely manner.
"The board votes kicks off an enormous process... the bottom line is what we are trying to do is to get grade-level projections so that before we hit spring break we are able to start hiring new teachers," Warstler said. "If we extend a few more months, we will be hiring teachers after spring break and we will now be losing out to Plano, Prosper and McKinney for first dibs at teachers in the early part of the hiring process.
"(The approval of the attendance zones by the board) is the first step that gets us to the end game, which is we know how many FTEs we need as we enter the hiring season."
The board will be presented the final rezoning recommendations at its regular meeting on Monday, Nov. 14, where a vote on the rezoning plan is expected to be conducted.
The district is no stranger to the rezoning process and has rezoned 18 times over the past 21 years to accommodate the opening of 63 new campuses. The district looks forward to the opening of Shana K. Wortham Intermediate School and Richard A. Wilkinson Middle School in the fall of 2023.
Historically, Frisco ISD attendance boundary modifications have also impacted campuses not immediately adjacent to the new campuses in an effort to effectively utilize space and balance enrollment. Much like in the past, opening these campuses will impact campuses not immediately adjacent.
The proposed 2023-24 boundary adjustments include several elementary and middle attendance zones in an effort to:
- Provide stability in areas experiencing enrollment growth. The district looks at zones that can stay in place for the longest period of time while disrupting as few students as possible when rezoning.
- Balance enrollment in existing schools. Some campuses have increasing enrollment, while adjacent schools have declining enrollment. Attendance zone adjustments will distribute district resources in a more balanced and fiscally responsible manner.
- Effectively utilize available classroom space. FISD strives to provide schools with well-rounded programs and opportunities while maintaining room for growth that avoids leaving schools overcrowded or underutilized for an extended period of time.
Proposed Zone Adjustments as of Oct. 27
Families who live in areas proposed to be impacted would have received an email from the district on Tuesday, Oct. 18. The email included specific information such as the neighborhoods/streets and preliminary details regarding bus transportation.
Northwest FISD (Proposed Wilkinson zone map)
With the opening of Richard A. Wilkinson Middle School in the fall of 2023, some students who live in the current Trent Middle School zone are proposed to be rezoned to the new campus. Trent is currently at capacity, and all new students who move to the zone are enrolled at Griffin.
Central FISD (Proposed elementary zone map - updated 10/27)
Frisco ISD currently has three elementary schools at capacity in central FISD; all new students who move to the Spears, Allen and Riddle attendance zones are currently being enrolled in neighboring schools. To help balance students and resources, changes are proposed to the following zones: Allen, Bledsoe, Riddle, Shawnee Trail, Smith and Spears.
East FISD (Proposed elementary, intermediate and middle school maps)
There is currently one elementary school at capacity on the east side of FISD; all new students who move to the Isbell attendance zone are currently being enrolled in a neighboring school. To help balance students and resources, changes are proposed to the McSpedden and Isbell zones.
With the opening of Shana K. Wortham Intermediate in the fall of 2023 to students in grades 5-6, campuses in the area are adjusting to meet the needs of the growing community.
Comstock, Elliott and Ogle elementary schools will serve students up through fourth grade, while Scoggins will become a campus exclusively open to seventh and eighth grade students.
The proposed zones would create a cohesive feeder pattern east of Custer Road in which all students who attend Comstock, Elliott and Ogle would attend Wortham Intermediate and then Scoggins Middle School and Emerson High School. This would allow students to make lasting friendships in kindergarten that could be maintained all the way through graduation.
As Scoggins becomes a seventh and eighth grade campus, there is a need to balance enrollment within existing schools to more effectively utilize space. The neighboring campuses of Lawler and Vandeventer are proposed to be impacted. Notably, Lawler Middle School is approaching its maximum functional capacity, and without a zoning adjustment, the campus would exceed functional capacity by more than 100 students in the 2023-24 school year.
No changes are proposed to the high school attendance boundary zones.
To access maps, visit friscoisd.org/departments/attendance-zones/rezoning
