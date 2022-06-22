The Frisco ISD Board of Trustees approved the budget for the 2022-23 school year in a special session Monday afternoon.
The district will be operating in a deficit budget this year much like other districts in the area. Some of that is the cost to open two new campuses, as well as the raises to existing staff members.
The total expenditures is just more than $692 million ($692,609,510) and of that, 79 percent is for instruction and instructional support. Payroll makes up $570.1 million (82.3 percent) and the remaining $122.5 million (17.7 percent) pays for professional and contracted services, supplies and other operating costs.
“We are committed to effectively utilizing our resources in the most efficient way to put our staff and students first,” said Kimberly Smith, the district’s Chief Financial Officer, in a video posted on the school’s social media channels.
The district is increasing the minimum wage from $12 to $14.50. Employees in affected positions will receive the greater of their hourly rate increase or a board-approved 3.25% raise.
Teachers and other instructional professionals will be getting a 4% raise. Employee raises account for more than $24 million in the budget.
Opening Minett Elementary School and Panther Creek High School accounted for more than $13 million of the budget.
The district added 184 new campus staff members for the two new schools and 29 new support staff for the special education and dyslexia departments for the upcoming school year.
The district is expecting more than 67,000 students when school resumes in the fall and projections call for more than 70,000 students in 2025.
Looking back a decade ago, the district had an increase of nearly 3,000 students to reach an enrollment of 43,000.
The only other item addressed and passed was hiring Ashley Nelson as the managing director of digital learning. An employee in the district since 2014, Nelson has been the coordinator of professional learning.
Both the budget and compensation plan was approved 6-0 by the trustees.
Another special meeting is scheduled for 9 a.m., June 23, to act and consider personnel recommendations. There will be no board meeting in July, resuming on Aug. 8.
Rick Rogers is the president & publisher of Star Local Media and its 14 print and digital local media publications. Email him at rrogers@starlocalmedia.com.
