A special meeting of the Board of Trustees of Frisco ISD will be held July 18, 2022, beginning at 9 a.m. at the Frisco ISD Administration Building, 5515 Ohio Drive, Frisco, TX 75035.

Action Items to include:

  • Consider and act on personnel recommendations
  • Administrative and other professionals
  • Director of Special Programs

Consent agenda to include:

  • Act on approval of 2022-2023 TEKS Certification
  • Act on approval to seek waivers from TEA for Other Waiver
  • Act on 2022 Storm Related Roof Projects Contract
  • Act on agreement with Amplify Education, Inc.
  • Act on agreement with Anaca Technologies
  • Act on agreement with Severin Inter Holding LLC Enrollment
  • Act on agreement with Severin Inter Holdings LLC Eschool Renewals
  • Act on agreement with Severin Inter Holdings LLC EFP platform
  • Act on agreement with Braun Intertec Corporation
  • Act on agreement with City of Frisco
  • Act on agreement with Crossland Construction Company
  • Act on agreement with VP Imaging DBA Docunav Solutions
  • Act on agreement with MSB Consulting Group LLC
  • Act on agreement with Portionpac Chemical Corp
  • Act on agreement with Region 10 ESC
  • Act on agreement with Claims Administrative Services, Inc.(CAS)
