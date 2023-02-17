During its regular meeting on Monday, Feb. 13, the Frisco ISD Board of Trustees approved a resolution to allow the district to begin recruiting for new positions and staff hires for the 2023-24 school year and budget.
Chief Financial Officer Kimberly Smith with the business services department at Frisco ISD shared recommendations for new positions for the 2023-24 budget.
The following new position recommendations are related to the opening of the new Wilkinson Middle School and the new Wortham Intermediate School. The recommendations included:
20 FTE teacher positions with a total budget of $1,361,200.
16 FTE professional support staff with a total budget of $1,263,600.
7.5 FTEs for paraprofessional support staff with a total budget of $285,800.
8 FTEs auxiliary support staff with a total auxiliary support staff with a total budget of $330,600.
Smith clarified to the board that the 20 FTEs is not reflective of the entire teaching staff needed to open the new middle school and intermediate school, but reflects the balance of additional staff needed at those schools on opening day. The recommendation also includes two FTE counselors for the first 12th grade classes at Panther Creek and Emerson high schools with a total budget of $169,400. For special education programs, 36 FTEs for the hiring of SPED teachers and 34 FTEs for the hiring of SPED paraprofessional staff were presented, with a total budget of $3,608,500.
New position recommendations and their associated potential impact to the upcoming budget are presented in February to the board for review to allow human resources and building administration the ability to begin recruitment in early March. There could be additional recommendations for new positions made at a later date, Smith said.
The 2023-24 budget process is in its very early stages. This month, preliminary new position and staffing recommendations will be finalized and recommended by the board via resolution. In April, the budget committee will finalize recommendations for community priorities from the District Advisory Council, and in May the Instructional Support Team will finalize recommendations for the budget and 2023-24 priorities. There will be a budget and strategic planning workshop held with members of the Frisco ISD Board of Trustees also in May. In June, a public hearing will be held regarding the budget, and a special meeting of the school board will be held to adopt the 2023-24 budget and strategic objectives. Finally, in August, the school board will meet to adopt the 2023 tax rate, and the annual plan will be published to the community.
Smith said there are three main factors that influence the general fund budget. The first is enrollment, which has fallen short of projections in each of the past three years despite the continued fast rate of growth in the school district. The second factor is the economy, which takes into consideration inflation, employment competition and other economic indicators like utility rate hikes, which have been a strain on this year's Frisco ISD budget. The third factor is legislation. The Texas State Legislature is currently in session, and Smith stated a surplus of state revenue and lawmakers' priorities during the 88th legislative session may significantly impact Frisco ISD's budget priorities and recommendation for the upcoming 2023-24 school year.
- By a vote of 5-2, the board denied an amendment of Board Policy EMB (Local). Board trustees Marvin Lowe, who brought the amendment before the board, and Stephanie Elad voted in favor of the amendment. The proposed policy amendment addresses the teaching of certain topics and would prohibit the use of instructional materials, including library materials and other optional instructional materials, containing particular viewpoints related to those topics, including critical race theory also known as CRT.
The proposal included banning teaching or using in Frisco schools the 1619 Project, an initiative of The New York Times that explores American history around slavery.
