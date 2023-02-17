FISD Board of Trustees file

During its regular meeting on Monday, Feb. 13, the Frisco ISD Board of Trustees approved a resolution to allow the district to begin recruiting for new positions and staff hires for the 2023-24 school year and budget.

Chief Financial Officer Kimberly Smith with the business services department at Frisco ISD shared recommendations for new positions for the 2023-24 budget.

