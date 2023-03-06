A motion to hire an attorney and conduct an independent investigation into allegations of misconduct made against Frisco ISD board trustee Marvin Lowe failed to garner a second, therefore the motion failed to consider possible action regarding the evaluation, duties and discipline of a public officer or employee, including that of Lowe.

Thirty-eight speakers came before the board during public comment, the majority of which voiced their support for Lowe after a report by the Dallas Morning News published on Sunday, Feb. 26, states that a then 16-year-old transgender student, from a school district outside of North Texas, said Lowe made him feel “dehumanized, violated and unsafe” after he spoke on a panel last September at a state educational conference in San Antonio.

Rick Rogers is the president & publisher of Star Local Media and its 14 print and digital local media publications. Email him at rrogers@starlocalmedia.com.

