Frisco ISD board meeting.jpeg

A large crowd participated in the community input night held by the Frisco ISD Board of Trustees on Monday, Feb. 27. The crowd was divided into two camps — those who spoke in favor of Frisco ISD board trustee Marvin Lowe and those who expressed concerning about Lowe's alleged behavior as its relates to an article published by the Dallas Morning News on Sunday, Feb. 26.

 Rick Rogers / Star Local Media

Frisco ISD Board of Trustee Marvin Lowe spoke on The Mark Davis Show on 660 AM in Dallas on Tuesday, a day after the Frisco ISD Board of Trustees special meeting and community input night that saw a divided crowd speak both in favor and against Lowe after news broke of Lowe's involvement in an alleged incident involving a transgender teen who is not a Frisco ISD student, first reported by the Dallas Morning News on Feb. 26, 2023.

Lowe's appearance and comments starts at approximately the 1:35 mark of the radio show player below:

