A large crowd participated in the community input night held by the Frisco ISD Board of Trustees on Monday, Feb. 27. The crowd was divided into two camps — those who spoke in favor of Frisco ISD board trustee Marvin Lowe and those who expressed concerning about Lowe's alleged behavior as its relates to an article published by the Dallas Morning News on Sunday, Feb. 26.
Frisco ISD Board of Trustee Marvin Lowe spoke on The Mark Davis Show on 660 AM in Dallas on Tuesday, a day after the Frisco ISD Board of Trustees special meeting and community input night that saw a divided crowd speak both in favor and against Lowe after news broke of Lowe's involvement in an alleged incident involving a transgender teen who is not a Frisco ISD student, first reported by the Dallas Morning News on Feb. 26, 2023.
Lowe's appearance and comments starts at approximately the 1:35 mark of the radio show player below:
The public comments of support and concern at the board meeting came after the Dallas Morning News reported that a then 16-year-old transgender student, from a school district outside of North Texas, said Frisco ISD board trustee Marvin Lowe made him feel “dehumanized, violated and unsafe” after he spoke on a panel last September at a state educational conference in San Antonio.
The student, from Brownsville, and his mother, who The Dallas Morning News did not name because the student is a minor, sent an email complaint Oct. 22 to Frisco ISD detailing the encounter.
The Dallas Morning News reported that the alleged incident — some details of which have been corroborated by at least two witnesses, including the student’s mother — took place Sept. 28 at the Texas Association of School Boards and Texas Association of School Administrators Convention, according to the documents The News received through a public records request.
After the special meeting concluded, the board held its community input night, allowing speakers who signed up in advance three minutes to address the board. Many speakers spoke passionately in favor of Lowe, standing up for his character and his efforts on the board. Other speakers expressed concerns about the details of the alleged incident reported by the Dallas Morning News, and whether he is fit to continue holding his seat on the board — some even asking that he resign his seat.
