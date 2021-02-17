FRISCO ISD LOGO

Frisco ISD has canceled school for both virtual academy and in-person learners for the remainder of the week. 

The announcement comes due to inclement weather and power outages. 

Thursday will not be an asynchronous virtual learning day, the district website states. 

Frisco ISD had a school holiday on Monday and has canceled in-person and virtual academy classes since Tuesday. 

