After unofficial Frisco ISD election results indicated a win for one candidate by a tight margin, an incumbent is asking for a recount.
On Wednesday, Trustee Natalie Hebert, who was running for re-election to her Place 2 spot, confirmed with the Frisco Enterprise that she will be seeking a recount. Unofficial results provided by Frisco ISD on May 7 indicated a win for challenger Marvin Lowe with 39.9% of the votes (5,989) compared to the 39.5% garnered by Hebert (5,936). A third opponent, Kelly Karthik, got 20.6% of the votes (3,095).
Results are unofficial until canvassed by the board.
Hebert on Wednesday confirmed she is asking for a recount.
"Whether it changes anything, we will be certain the outcome the voters wanted is the outcome we received," she said in an email to the Frisco Enterprise.
Frisco ISD on Wednesday confirmed a petition was filed on Tuesday requesting a formal recount of the Place 2 results.
Meghan Cone, assistant communications director with the district, said Hebert requested the recount on the grounds that the difference between the number of votes received by Hebert and Lowe was less than 10% of the number of votes received by Lowe.
According to Texas election law, a recount petition must be reviewed within 48 hours by a recount coordinator to determine whether it meets necessary requirements for a recount. As of Wednesday morning, the review is underway, Cone said.
Cone said the district expects to have an update and more information to share on Thursday.
Lowe could not immediately be reached for comment.
Check back with the Frisco Enterprise for updates.
Audrey Henvey is the reporter for the Frisco Enterprise, McKinney Courier-Gazette and Celina Record. Email her with story suggestions at ahenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
