Frisco ISD’s board of trustees has claimed a good cause exception from a new state law that requires armed officers on each campus during school hours, citing a lack of available qualified officers.
During its 2023 regular session, the Texas Legislature approved House Bill 3, which requires school districts to have an armed police officer or a commissioned peace officer employed as security personnel at every campus during regular school hours. The bill, signed by Gov. Greg Abbott in June, allows school boards to claim a good cause exception due to the lack of availability of either funding or qualified personnel. As part of claiming a good cause exception, school boards must develop an alternative standard. The law goes into effect Sept. 1.
During FISD’s regular board meeting on Monday, Frisco Police Chief David Shilson noted that the Frisco Police Department’s School Resource Officer program is the largest municipal SRO program in the state. The program has officers at every middle and high school campus in FISD as well as “elementary rovers.”
“We get asked quite frequently, ‘Why can’t we have an SRO on every elementary campus?’” Shilson said. “We have to be positioned to respond to active threats anywhere. Not just school campuses. As we’ve seen unfortunately in the news, active threats occur in shopping malls, they occur in sometimes movie theaters, anywhere. And so we have to focus our resources to be able to respond quickly anywhere, not just school campuses. And so focusing all of our resources and committing them all to school campuses might hinder our response elsewhere.”
Shilson noted that elementary rovers that were put in place last year were added as a proactive measure and weren’t required by any statute at the time. He also said there are many examples in Frisco where middle school SROs are essentially on the same property as an elementary campus, allowing them to cover the elementary campus in addition to a rover. In addition, he said there is also a presence of patrol officers who frequently stop by campuses.
“I can speak to the fact that I have two children in this district,” Shilson said. “We have many people at our department that have children in this district, they have spouses in this district. And I will assure you that I have a high level of confidence in the efforts that we put forward for security on all the campuses across the district. I have a high level of trust in those that are in those positions, and so I feel very confident about where we are versus every other city across the state.”
James Hill, FISD’s executive director of operations, said the district has had ongoing discussions with police.
“In an ideal world, yes, we’d be able to have an SRO at every single one of our campuses,” Hill said. “As Chief Shilson says, that is not the best use of their police, but there’s not enough police officers to be able to do that in our school district. So that is not an option for us, to be able to supply an officer at every single campus.”
In response to HB 3, Hill presented four options for the board to consider. Option one included claiming the good cause exception and continuing the district’s current practice. That includes having rovers from Frisco, Plano, Little Elm and McKinney cover elementary schools, as well as middle school SRO’s assisting in covering elementary rovers. The option includes the ability to ensure that each rover makes contact with each school every day.
Other presented options included contracting an outside private security company to provide armed security, which has a potential budget impact of $2-4 million and which means security personnel would not be FISD employees. Another option included the district hiring its own security officers, marshals or guardians, and a final option included training and arming existing personnel (such as teachers and administrators).
Option one was recommended by district staff for approval by the board as part of the resolution. Hill noted that the district has also released a request for proposals for a third party armed security vendor to see if there is a viable option. Hill also said the district is awaiting guidance from the Texas Education Agency.
“There’s really been no guidance from the Texas Education Agency on House Bill 3 at all, for all of our school districts,” Hill said. “On Aug. 24, we’re supposed to get more specific guidance to help us in our direction. So we’re waiting on that.”
During the meeting, Trustee Stephanie Elad said she was voting against the resolution.
“My concern is in the way that this resolution is written, because the way that it’s written, it’s plausible that we could go the entire year without hiring any type of SRO or qualified alternate for our elementary campuses,” Elad said. “There’s no deadline for implementation, there’s no budget, and there’s no accountability of this board to the community in this regard. So because of that, I can’t vote yes on this waiver, I need to vote no.”
Daniel Stockton, general counsel for FISD, noted that the resolution includes direction for FISD Superintendent Dr. Mike Waldrip to seek the assignment of additional SROs as they become available from law enforcement partners. It also directs Waldrip to continuously evaluate the district’s safety and security measures.
He also noted that the resolution includes claiming a good cause exception based on a lack of available personnel and then proposes the district’s current program as an alternative standard.
“It is not the case that the resolution contains no plan,” Stockton said. “The resolution contains a plan, the plan is the current plan that we have had in place for the past year.”
Stockton added that the district is continuing to evaluate other options to determine if it should adjust its current plan — that includes the RFP process.
“And again this is a resolution that you all are passing, identifying a standard that you all approve, and so you can adjust that standard at any time,” Stockton said.
The board approved the resolution with an added amendment proposed by Trustee Marvin Lowe calling for Waldrip to provide a safety and security update to the board on a monthly basis.
The resolution was approved by the board in a 6-1 vote with Elad voting against. The board also requested an update on the RFP at or before its regular September meeting.
