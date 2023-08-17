Frisco ISD

Frisco ISD

 File photo

Frisco ISD’s board of trustees has claimed a good cause exception from a new state law that requires armed officers on each campus during school hours, citing a lack of available qualified officers.

During its 2023 regular session, the Texas Legislature approved House Bill 3, which requires school districts to have an armed police officer or a commissioned peace officer employed as security personnel at every campus during regular school hours. The bill, signed by Gov. Greg Abbott in June, allows school boards to claim a good cause exception due to the lack of availability of either funding or qualified personnel. As part of claiming a good cause exception, school boards must develop an alternative standard. The law goes into effect Sept. 1.


Audrey Henvey is the news editor for Star Local Media. She writes for the Frisco Enterprise, Celina Record and Check Out Prosper. Email her with story suggestions at ahenvey@starlocalmedia.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
1

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments