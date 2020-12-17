While Frisco ISD has seen spikes in its COVID-19 data since the semester began, a district official said the district is doing a good job of mitigating the on-campus spread of the disease.
During a Frisco ISD Board of Trustees meeting, Daniel Stockton, FISD government and legal affairs executive director, said the district saw spikes in COVID-19 cases after both Halloween and Thanksgiving.
Through the month of October, Stockton said the district saw about 10 new COVID-19 cases per day, based on a moving average of daily new cases. After Halloween, however, he said that the moving average climbed to 26 during the first eight days of November.
“That was not extremely surprising,” Stockton said. “It’s what we saw in the community as well.”
The number generally dropped during Nov. 8 through Nov. 27, he said, when the average number of daily new cases dropped to 17. However, after Thanksgiving, that number rose again.
“We have absolutely seen a Thanksgiving spike,” Stockton said.
He added that four of the district’s five highest daily case numbers came during the period of four to seven days after Thanksgiving. As a result, the moving daily average of new cases saw a new spike of 33 on Dec. 4, according to Stockton’s presentation.
“We’ve stabilized a bit, but we’re still much higher than we were back in October,” Stockton said, “and again, that’s consistent with what we’re seeing throughout the community.”
In the midst of swinging COVID-19 trends throughout the semester, Stockton said district data implies that disease mitigation within Frisco ISD campuses is going well.
As of Monday morning, 3,843 students and staff had completed a quarantine period after a close contact on a campus, Stockton said, and 1.1%, or 42 of those people had tested positive for COVID-19 with no known external exposure. Meanwhile, 2.1% of FISD’s total student and staff population has tested positive, Stockton said.
“Another way of saying that is you are more likely to have gotten COVID just by being a Frisco ISD student or staff member than by having been in close contact on one of our campuses,” he said.
In addition, about 10% of FISD’s off-campus close contacts had tested positive for COVID-19 compared to the 1.1% of on-campus close contacts who had tested positive, Stockton said. With 3,309 off-campus close contacts, 330 have tested positive for COVID-19, Stockton said.
“So while you’re slightly more likely to have been exposed on a campus, you are 10 times less likely to have actually gotten COVID from your exposure,” Stockton said.
Stockton said it was likely that off-campus close contacts tended to be longer than close contact situations on campuses.
