Frisco ISD has responded to allegations that Critical Race Theory has become a part of curriculum.
According to Purdue University, Critical Race theory “examines the appearance of race and racism across cultural modes of expression.”
“In adopting this approach, CRT scholars attempt to understand how victims of systemic racism are affected by cultural perceptions of race and how they are able to represent themselves to counter prejudice,” a Purdue University webpage states.
On April 27, René Archambault, FISD Board of Trustees vice president, took to Facebook to address what she said are rumors that Frisco ISD uses Critical Race Theory in its curriculum.
“We are absolutely not implementing this theory in our classrooms, nor do we have any intention of doing so,” Archambault stated, adding that she wanted the community to get on the same page about the rumor. “We are not sure where this information is coming from other than it is a rumor being proliferated by individuals that know very little if anything about our district or our curriculum.”
About two weeks later, multiple people attended Frisco ISD’s most recent Board of Trustees meeting to express their discontent with the theory and the idea of it being taught in Frisco schools. Multiple people alleged that the theory had already made its way into the district curriculum. Multiple speakers said the theory’s teachings are divisive.
“CRT doesn’t do anything else other than dividing and teaching hate,” one speaker said.
Some attendees disputed the idea that the theory is not a part of FISD teachings, including one speaker who said his eighth-grade son had been given an article to read as part of a school assignment that in part said that “white elites” unconsciously work to perpetuate systemic racism.
One Memorial High School sophomore said she had been bullied since elementary school based on her race. She said talking about the theory is not racist or Marxist but that it observes racism as a systemic issue.
“There are students that say the 'N' word in school and still don’t get any consequences,” she said.
In a statement provided to the Frisco Enterprise the day after the meeting, Frisco ISD said district curriculum is based on concepts outlined in the Texas Essential Knowledge and Skills.
“These state-directed learning targets drive our lesson planning and instruction with students,” the district stated. “Critical Race Theory has come to mean different things to different people, but generally speaking, it is a decades-old theory that examines the relationship between race, racism and power. Ideas typically associated with Critical Race Theory have not been incorporated into the curriculum by the state or district.”
The district added it is focused on equity, diversity and inclusion as it relates to better meeting student needs.
“This means ensuring our schools are welcoming places for students of all cultural and ethnic backgrounds, experiences, perspectives and talents,” Frisco ISD stated. “It also means continuing to examine our district policies, practices and systems in an effort to eliminate barriers to student success.”
Frisco ISD is not the only local district to see a rising public concern about the theory and whether or not it is used in schools.
Despite the fact that no evidence exists of Plano ISD requiring instructors to teach the theory, dozens of speakers raised concerns at a recent PISD Board of Trustees meeting. Other speakers expressed favor toward the theory at the meeting, saying the historical framework helps students to understand the reasons and mechanisms behind current racial disparities.
Plano ISD Assistant Superintendent Katrina Hasley dispelled the notion that this theory was part of the district’s curriculum.
“Critical race theory does not appear in any of the Texas Essential Knowledge and Skills for courses that we have. Therefore, it is also not included in our curriculum,” she explained. “As we design units of study for each course, we do bring in other resources and materials like we’re talking about tonight, but none of those include any items that would be considered part of the critical race theory.
Garrett Gravley contributed to this report
