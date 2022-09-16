During the Monday, Sept.12 regular meeting of the Frisco ISD Board of Trustees, district staff and elected officials conducted a discussion regarding student bathroom use.
Prior to the meeting, FISD in a statement addressed the discussion’s placement on its board meeting agenda, stating that federal law prohibits FISD from denying students equal access to bathrooms and adding that Texas does not have a law that regulates student bathroom usage.
On Tuesday night, after Lucas Henry of Abernathy Law Group provided a primer on the general legal state of policy regarding bathroom use, Chief Student Services Officer Erin Miller outlined the district’s practices for trustees.
Miller said the practices have been in consultation with attorneys. The district’s practices involve meeting with parents, she said.
“If a student requests to use a restroom that is not the restroom that is assigned to their gender at birth, then we meet with the parents,” Miller said. “The parents have to be a part of this decision-making process, and we make a plan for that student. Generally that is, ‘Would you like to use the nurse’s restroom? We think it would be best for everyone if you would use the nurse’s restroom.’ And nine times out of 10, that’s what happens. The students are going to use a facility that’s a single-use facility. And then we work through it from there.”
Miller said students are not able to go back and forth in between different restrooms.
“Our general rule that we enforce is that boys use the boys' restroom, girls use the girls' restroom. It is only in circumstances where a student for one reason or another feels uncomfortable using that restroom assigned to them that we go through this process to make an accommodation. There’s not a single or specified response for addressing the matters because we look at this by name and need for each student and all of the circumstances may vary, and so we take the circumstances into consideration.”
Miller said that in the past calendar year, there had been fewer than 50 cases where students requested to use a different bathroom.
“So that’s out of 40,000 secondary students, there have been fewer than 50 cases,” she said.
Miller said district discipline data from the previous year did not contain any incidents in which a transgender student harmed another student in a restroom.
“To our knowledge, we have never had an instance where a student pretended to be transgender or gender fluid to use another restroom,” Miller said. “If that were to happen, then an investigation would take place, potentially on harassment allegations, and disciplinary consequences would be assigned according to the student code of conduct.”
“We know that there are times when a student might feel uncomfortable with this situation,” she added. “Any student who feels uncomfortable in our district for any reason should go to a trusted adult, a parent, an assistant principal, a counselor, so that we can talk through what that student needs to feel safe and supported on campus. So this is about every single student.”
