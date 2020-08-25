It was the second day of Misty Gallo’s introductory lesson on rhetorical analysis for her second period class, and the AP English teacher couldn’t access her own materials.
“When I arrived on campus, we weren't able to log into the portal, which meant that the typical ways that I would access my information were no longer accessible,” The Allen High School teacher said.
Internet connectivity issues had afflicted Allen ISD and 54 other school districts on the morning of Aug. 20, leaving Gallo and other teachers to find a workaround.
The internet connectivity issues districts were experiencing on that Thursday morning were due to an issue with the Region 10 Education Service Center. Frisco ISD and McKinney ISD were also impacted.
A piece of hardware at Zayo, the contractor for the Region 10 Fiber Network, failed, according to a statement from Rachel Frost, Region 10 chief communications officer. The internet connectivity issues lasted for about two-and-a-half hours, Frost stated, and the contractor told Region 10 that the issue will not happen again.
Meghan Cone, assistant communications director for Frisco ISD, said the Aug. 20 interruption in service impacted teachers’ ability to provide virtual instruction at various levels.
“Because virtual instruction is a combination of scheduled live, synchronous learning and asynchronous, independent learning at various times throughout the school day, the response when disruptions occur varies by grade/course/teacher and the degree of service disruption at each location,” she said in an email.
Some parents and students received information about delayed or rescheduled live meetings, but some teachers were able to conduct meetings on schedule by using cell phones or hot spots, Cone said.
“In other situations, teachers returned to their homes to utilize the internet connection available there,” she said.
The internet issue is not the first hurdle the district has crossed in its three-week virtual start to the school year. On Aug. 18, just two days before experiencing the Aug. 20 internet issues, six district buildings were without power for almost one hour, including the district administration building.
The power outage had been related to CoServ, an electric and gas distribution company, and was not a Frisco ISD issue, Cone said in a previous statement.
CoServ Communications Director Oscar Martinez said about 2,000 Frisco residents were without power for 56 minutes the morning of Aug. 18 after a piece of equipment failed on an overhead line near Hillcrest Road and Samantha Drive.
