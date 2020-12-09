Frisco ISD virtual
Kirsten Hucks, first grade teacher at Purefoy Elementary School, teaches students about science tools and safety. 
 
 
 
Frisco ISD is keeping an eye on what the 87th session of the Texas Legislature could mean for the district.

During a Dec. 3 special meeting of the district board of trustees, FISD Internal Policy Coordinator Megan Dewolfe said the conversation around online learning had been in the works before the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Now, however, the topic has gained some traction after school districts across the state transitioned to an online learning platform in the wake of a pandemic.

“The Senate was more friendly to expanding digital learning options last session than the House was,” said Daniel Stockton, FISD’s government and legal affairs executive director. “We see the House shifting, in large part because of COVID, I think, but it’s just going to be a continued important conversation for us to have with them going forward.”

“What we’re learning, the more that we talk about this, is that a lot of districts across the state don’t realize that much of what we’re doing right now with servicing students through online learning is not allowed and it’s not funded through current law,” Dewolfe said.

As the commencement of the school year rolled around in the midst of a continuing pandemic, schools received waivers and altered funding processes that allowed schools to offer virtual learning options.

Without a law change, Dewolfe said, the district wouldn’t be able to continue offering its Virtual Academy service beyond the timeline of the pandemic.

“So that’s something that we want the legislature to actually address this year,” she said.

Dewolfe said an online option could prove useful for students. She used the example of students who are elite athletes and who might be forced to unenroll from the district in order to leave for lengthy training periods. She also mentioned students in inpatient or outpatient facilities, as well as those who might travel abroad for the holidays and who might be gone for a month.

“And so when they’re gone for a month, either they end up being truant, sometimes they have to unenroll and then re-enroll, and the process is really bumpy,” Dewolfe said. “So we want to be able to serve those students for that short term.”

Dewolfe said the district is also looking further ahead.

“We realize that online learning is probably not the best option for everyone under the sun, but there are people who have probably thrived in this opportunity that they’ve had to go fully online, and so we want to be able to serve our own students in that way too,” she said.

However, she added that the district’s online services would still be limited to students who lived within Frisco ISD boundaries.

“Something Frisco ISD does not want is we do not want to just take down the walls and try to service kids all across the state,” she said. “We’re only trying to service kids within Frisco ISD that live in our boundaries that want some sort of online option whether short term, long term, whatever the reason may be.”

During the meeting, Daniel Stockton, FISD’s government and legal affairs executive director, said the district was also prioritizing looking at improving training for teachers when it comes to online learning. He mentioned Senate Bill 226, filed by State Senator Angela Paxton (R-8) for the upcoming legislative session, that would add requirements for virtual learning and virtual instruction training for teachers.

“Adding that into our education preparation programs can be really helpful as we move forward with potentially more students wanting to use virtual learning and ensuring that teachers are prepared for that as they come into the job,” Stockton said.

The 87th session of the Texas Legislature convenes Jan. 12.

