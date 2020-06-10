Frisco ISD family survey reveals varied feelings about returning to school

Over 16,000 parents responded to FISD’s survey regarding options for the upcoming school year.
The district offered the survey May 27-31 to gauge parents’ feelings on returning to school.
The district has discussed three possibilities for how to return to school. The first option is for school to reopen as normal with additional health and safety measures in place. The second option would include school starting with some mix of both in-person learning on campus and online instruction at home, and could involve rotating days of at-home and on-campus learning. The final option is for school to start completely online.
One question asked which option parents most preferred. Most respondents, 44 percent, said they preferred to have a return to school as normal with additional safety and health measures. One-third of respondents said they were in favor of the blended learning option. Just over 20 percent were in favor of a completely online model.
The survey also asked parents individually about each option. Sixty-three percent said they either strongly or somewhat favored starting school as normal with additional precautions. Over half said they favored the “socially distant” and blended option, and 41 percent said they favored a completely online option.
“While there is no clear consensus among parents, it is clear there is a wide variety of opinions that are based on each family’s unique concerns and circumstances,” the district stated.
The district is also looking at guidance from Gov. Greg Abbott and the Texas Education Agency (TEA).
Most respondents said they were either very concerned or somewhat concerned about their health and the health of those in their household being impacted by COVID-19. One question asked about parents’ comfort level with sending their children back to school.
The responses to that question were almost evenly dispersed across four options: 24 percent were very comfortable, 27 percent were somewhat comfortable, 24 percent were not very comfortable and 24 percent were not at all comfortable. Only 1 percent said it depended on the age of their child.
The survey also asked parents if they would be interested in having their children opt in for completely learning from home if school did resume in person. About one-third of families wanted their children to stay home if school resumed in person.
The district has not yet made a decision on how school operations will look in the upcoming academic year.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.