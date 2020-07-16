Frisco ISD will offer solely virtual instruction for the first three weeks of the upcoming school year, Superintendent Mike Waldrip announced at a special board meeting Thursday.
More details will come at a special board meeting slated for July 23, Waldrip said.
Waldrip discussed reasoning behind the three-week shift to all online learning, which he said included the spread of COVID-19 and a compressed timeline for getting students set up for their “proper educational setting.”
Waldrip said earlier in the meeting that there had been changes in when parents could select a learning model for their child to follow.
“What that has done is it has significantly compressed our ability to generate master schedules and get kids in the settings and the courses that they need, particularly at the high school level for graduation and various other things,” he said.
Waldrip also cited the new virtual environment FISD will be offering in the fall as part of the reasoning for the change.
“We’ve considerably beefed up the online experience,” he said. “It’s drastically different from what parents saw in the spring. It’s much more in-depth and comprehensive, and the in-person environment that our teachers will probably eventually find themselves in is going to be different still,” he said.
After the announcement, the board approved shifting three staff professional learning days closer to the beginning of the fall semester on the instructional calendar.
“We moved those professional learning dates to the first of the year so that we had time to make adjustments and changes and modifications, if we needed to, to make sure that we’re able to deliver the level of instruction and the quality of instruction that everybody in this community is accustomed to,” Waldrip said.
The first day of school will remain August 13.
