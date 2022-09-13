During a Tuesday night Board of Trustees meeting, Frisco ISD staff outlined steps that had been taken prior to the start of the school year to enhance safety and security on campuses.
According to a presentation from Scott Warstler, chief operations officer with FISD, goals for the 2022-23 school year included increasing the presence of school resource officers and creating a Readiness Planning Group.
That included working with Frisco, Plano and McKinney police departments to provide more school resource officers who will serve elementary schools.
“In the wake of what happened at the end of last school year, one of the things we heard from our community probably more than anything else was our elementary schools do not have student resource officers like our middle schools and high schools,” Warstler said. “We recognize that and we understand that.”
Warstler said while it was unfeasible to hire 40 SROs to fill FISD’s elementary schools, the Frisco Police Department said it could allocate three additional SROs who would be dedicated to elementary schools.
“Every day, all they’re going to do is go from elementary to elementary,” Warstler said. “They’re going to go in, they’re going to have conversations with staff, they’re going to have conversations with kids. They may then get in their patrol car and go back to another elementary, but they’re on a rotation where every week they’re seeing every elementary school multiple times.”
Beyond adding the three Frisco officers, Warstler presented plans for using one additional SRO from Plano and one additional SRO from McKinney. He added that providing an SRO for Little Elm schools in the district had started last year.
According to Warstler’s presentation, requirements from the Texas Education Agency prior to the start of the school year included targeted partial safety audits, exterior door audits at campuses, reviews of multi-hazard emergency operations and active threat plans, training for staff related to safety procedures and mandatory drills scheduled prior to the start of school.
Warstler said training for staff is conducted every year.
Warstler also pointed out a new safety protocol that comes this year as a mandate from the state. The state now requires weekly exterior door sweeps to ensure they are correctly locked. Warstler said Frisco ISD will be conducting such sweeps daily.
During the summer season, Frisco ISD and emergency response personnel also conducted a full-scale emergency exercise dubbed “Operation Wolverine Ready” that Warstler described as the “pinnacle of training” for the district and emergency response teams. The training included a simulated active threat response by Frisco police and other emergency responders. The exercise took place at Wakeland High School over the summer and was over a year and a half in the making, he said.
“This is unheard of in K-12 education, to do what we did this summer with Operation Wolverine Ready,” Warstler said.
Warstler also presented work that has been done by the newly formed Readiness Planning Group, which comprises district staff and principals. Items under pre-implementation based on work from the group include a mechanism that would provide alerts if a door on campus is left ajar for a certain period of time, video door stations for high schools, magnetic locking mechanisms for interior entry points leading into front offices and student ID check-in technology for bus riders.
The discussion included comments from Frisco Police Chief David Shilson, who told trustees that within 22 days of the current school year, the department had made five total arrests for school threats.
“And those are all juvenile suspects,” Shilson added. “Now, it’s important to highlight that because if the suspects were 17 or older, they could be considered an adult, and that’s going to be a charge that sticks with them. So it really is one of those things that could potentially impact a student’s life going forward. And certainly we’re not proud of these numbers.”
Shilson said statutes related to school threats include a terroristic threat charge, which is a third-degree felony, and statute from the education code relating to “exhibition, use or threat of exhibition or use of a firearm.”
Shilson said it is imperative parents talk to their children about the consequences of making school threats.
“And it’s also imperative for students and kids to understand, there’s not any free passes in these types of offenses,” Shilson added. “We don’t take these threats lightly. They’re not a joke. They shouldn’t be something that you do to try to gain credibility at school or try and be cool, because there are serious consequences with making these threats.”
“We invest a lot of resources immediately when we become aware of these threats, and we’re going to try and investigate them and find the source of the threat as quickly as possible through whatever means we need to use, and we’re going to seek prosecution in every one of these cases,” Shilson added. “So I say that because it’s important that parents monitor their childrens’ digital world just like they would monitor them in other realms of the community. And it’s also important too, because students can become victimized. Whether it’s social media platforms, whether it’s different apps, there are a lot of people out there that are looking to make children victims of different crimes as well.”
Warstler told trustees that all secondary students had been required to undergo a district-created lesson on terroristic threats, exhibition of a firearm and the consequences of those offenses.
“So our secondary students have already this year been informed on the seriousness of this matter,” Warstler said.
