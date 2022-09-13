FISD meeting.jpg
Audrey Henvey / Star Local Media

During a Tuesday night Board of Trustees meeting, Frisco ISD staff outlined steps that had been taken prior to the start of the school year to enhance safety and security on campuses.

According to a presentation from Scott Warstler, chief operations officer with FISD, goals for the 2022-23 school year included increasing the presence of school resource officers and creating a Readiness Planning Group.

Audrey Henvey is the reporter for the Frisco Enterprise, McKinney Courier-Gazette and Celina Record. Email her with story suggestions at ahenvey@starlocalmedia.com.

