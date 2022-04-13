Armetha Norris

Armetha Norris is presented with a framed picture of her namesake school, Norris Elementary, during a 2015 ceremony. Norris died in April 2022. 

 Courtesy of Frisco ISD

Campus namesake Armetha Norris passed away earlier this month at the age of 92. Although she is no longer with us, her legacy lives on in every campus-based health clinic across the District and at her namesake school, Armetha Norris Elementary.

While it feels like Frisco ISD has “always” had campus nurses available to help students with their bumps, scratches and ailments, it wasn’t so long ago that Armetha Norris recognized that students needed more than strong teachers to find success in the classroom.

As the District’s first school health coordinator, she developed the first FISD school health program and nursing system in 1978. The program established an immunization program, a record-keeping system, a school health policy manual, vision and hearing testing for students, health rooms in each school, and skin and head lice testing and education. 

The program also offered referrals for children with health problems, blood pressure testing for employees, a migrant children’s health program, support of health and science teachers and a nurse volunteer program. 

The program she created and led in the late 70s and 80s is the foundation of the current school health and nursing program in the District.

Norris Principal Loryn Tobey is thankful for the legacy that Norris leaves behind.

“We will miss her bright smile and gentle spirit,” Tobey said. “Prior to Covid, Mrs. Norris enjoyed coming to our campus, interacting with our students at lunch and in the hallway, and taking part in Norris Now.”

Services will be held on Thursday, April 14. In lieu of flowers, her family has requested that donations be made in her memory to support student scholarships through the Frisco Education Foundation.

Donations can be made in her memory to the Frisco Education Foundation online at friscoeducationfoundation.org or by mail to P.O. Box 567, Frisco, TX 75034. All donations should include a note "In memory of Armetha Norris."

