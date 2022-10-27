The Frisco Independent School District wants to give citizens a chance to learn more about the inner-workings of the district through a new program called FISD Insight.
According to the district, the program is designed to include citizens who are interested in learning more about the Frisco Independent School District, whether new to the community or lifelong residents.
The goal of the application process is to ensure class members come from a wide variety of backgrounds, live in all areas of the district — Frisco, Little Elm, McKinney and Plano — and represent the diversity of our school district, the district states. Applicants will be asked to explain why they are interested in participating in FISD Insight and what they hope to learn from the program.
The Insight application for the 2023 class will open at 8 a.m. on Monday, November 7, 2022 and close at noon on Monday, November 28. Unfortunately, no late applications will be accepted. Application fee is $20 and will be collected at the first class.
To qualify, FISD Insight applications should be complete, and applicants must reside within FISD school boundaries. Only one adult per household will be accepted into the program. FISD students and employees are not eligible. Prior participants may not not apply again. Nominees will be asked to submit a background check prior to the start of the first class. This process is standard for all school volunteers to maintain and safe and secure environment for our students.
