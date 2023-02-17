Frisco ISD is staying engaged during the Texas legislative session. Here's how

Three thousand, four hundred and twenty-two.
The number sitting resolutely on the Frisco ISD dashboard page is quickly whittled down to a more diminutive 504. That number again reduces to 15, then to nine.
Out of 3,422 bills filed (as of this writing) for the 88th session of the Texas Legislature, 504 are related to public education. Of those, 15 are listed by Frisco ISD’s government affairs team as “priority one,” and another nine are “priority two.”
A quick scroll down the page reveals a set of red, violet, teal, yellow, green and navy bars indicating the number of public education bills filed by category. To the left, a separate graph organizes bills into sets as organized by “legislative milestone.”
The bill tracking dashboard is a one-stop look at how a statewide conference of legislators might impact school districts, and it’s a visual sliver of the work being done by Frisco ISD’s Government Affairs team.
Danny Stockton, general counsel with FISD, and Megan DeWolfe, government affairs coordinator with the district, are behind the department that focuses on engaging the district and its stakeholders in the legislative process.
“Our focus and our goal is to educate our community on how important what the legislature does is, and then make sure that the legislators kind of know what the impacts of their legislation might be so that they're making informed decisions and not having unintended consequences,” Stockton said.
Stockton was hired the day before the 86th session of the legislature began back in 2019. At the time, his sole focus was on legislative matters — he tracked every bill using reports on Texas Legislature Online and used a "giant" spreadsheet. DeWolfe, who was still working full time in the classroom at the time, would come over to help during her conference period.
Since then, the duo has come together to officially form FISD’s Government Affairs department, working to keep the district engaged in legislative matters using the background of DeWolfe’s eight years of teaching experience and Stockton’s experience from working as a senate staffer.
“He knows his way around the capitol really well, and I knew my way around the classroom really well,” DeWolfe said.
Since that 86th session, the operations of FISD’s government affairs department have expanded to include a collection of duties — especially during legislative sessions. A quick look at the department’s published “blueprint” for navigating the 88th session reveals such roles as engaging with legislators, bill tracking, engaging with the community, involving the FISD board of trustees and engaging with partners (including other school districts, chambers of commerce and more).
"So much of what we do as a school district is driven by the state and the decisions that the legislature makes. And a lot of people don't realize that," Stockton said, later adding, “So to not know what they're doing is really not an option for us because, otherwise, number one, we may not be in compliance.”
In addition, he added, that would mean districts wouldn’t have a voice in the decision making.
“You talk to any legislator and they'll tell you that they can't be experts in everything,” Stockton said. “They've got to deal with all of these different issues that are impacting Texans. And it's huge. They have over 7,000 bills filed a session and those kinds of things. And so they rely on people like us in school districts to give them information about the potential impact of what they're going to do would have on students.”
That includes contacting legislative offices about the possible consequences of proposed bills, DeWolfe said. In addition, some district staff have testified before legislators in order to share insight, including Frisco ISD Superintendent Dr. Mike Waldrip, Chief Finance and Strategy Officer Kimberly Smith and Director of Innovative Learning Tiffany Carey.
Of course, Stockton notes, FISD doesn’t take positions on pending legislation. It’s a policy reflected on the district’s website, too.
“And that was very intentional,” Stockton said. “We know our community is diverse in its beliefs and opinions, and so we want to respect that. And so we really try to focus on the impact the legislation would have and then kind of leave it up to the legislators, whether they think that impact is good or bad and let them make those decisions based on what they think their constituents want.”
Part of their efforts relate to engaging with other school districts, too.
“Early on, we kind of discovered that we're one of the few districts who have government affairs departments,” DeWolfe said.
As a result, she said, they decided they wanted to be a resource to other districts, too.
“And so we kind of developed this network of school districts that we talked to in Region 10 and Region 11, and we have had two conferences, pre-legislative sessions, we've had several workshops,” she said.
According to FISD’s website, the department has developed a “grassroots network of more than 30 school districts” in regions 10 and 11 who collaborate regularly to review and analyze proposed legislation.
“We always make sure that anything we're talking to legislators about takes into account what's best for all students in Texas, not just our students,” Stockton said.
The 88th session of the legislature kicked off earlier this year. As the session continues to take shape, DeWolfe and Stockton are looking to streamline their process even more. This year, the two have developed a strategy for prioritizing bills as they relate to FISD’s legislative priorities. A quick look at the district’s spreadsheet of public education bills reveals quick summaries produced by staff, as well as notes regarding which bills are “high priority” for FISD.
When it comes to goals for this session, DeWolfe highlighted the topic of funding.
“I think our biggest goal is to increase the basic allotment so that we can provide, you know, raises and all sorts of things, and then also to index that to inflation so that, as time passes and, you know, if there's somehow some crazy year that happens, that we could keep up and pay our staff, basically the cost-of-living increase,” DeWolfe said. “So that's probably going to be our very biggest goal, I think.”
When it comes to goals for the department itself, Stockton said, the 88th session will be the first in which the relatively new department has been able to fully plan for the proceedings.
“We're excited about executing that, and a big part of that is trying to make sure our community is engaged,” Stockton said. “That's something we've been very focused on this session with the way we're doing the newsletter this year, and we're trying to get that out to more of our staff and even beyond our staff to other members of our community. We have staff at every campus now that are kind of helping us disseminate information about what's happening in the legislature and those kinds of things. So I think that's another big thing for us, is just trying to get people engaged and understanding kind of what's going on and keeping people informed.”
Learn more at friscoisd.org/about/government-affairs/home
