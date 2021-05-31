Frisco ISD has announced that incoming secondary students will be able to get some free online learning during the summer break.
Starting June 1, students entering grades seven through 12 for the upcoming academic year will be able to enroll to access content that will cover both core subjects and social and emotional learning. Subjects covered include reading, math and science.
Learning will be asynchronous, the district said in a press release, and students will be able to go through lessons by course and topic.
The announcement means a comeback for the district’s Summer Bridge program, an online learning platform designed in 2020 as students came back to school following a stint of e-learning in the midst of a pandemic.
“This program is really a first step in helping students fill in any learning gaps, including those that may have been created or exacerbated by the pandemic,” Chief Academic Officer Wes Cunningham said. “FISD continues to evaluate new opportunities to further support students and teachers, and we look forward to sharing plans for funds allocated to the District through the American Rescue Plan in the coming weeks.”
The program involves allowing students to use STAAR 2021 results or taking an online assessment at the beginning of a course.
“This is a great option for families who did not participate in STAAR this year but still seek feedback on their student’s progress during the 2020-21 school year as well as resources to help close any learning gaps before the new school year begins,” the district stated in a press release.
According to the district website, students will only have access to on-grade-level subjects where they have had previous instruction.
“For example, incoming seventh graders will be able to review and enhance their knowledge of concepts and skills covered in sixth grade, but they will not be able to preview material that is part of the seventh grade curriculum,” the district website states.
Students have from June 1 to July 30 to enroll through the Edgenuity learning platform, the district said.
The district has said its Social and Emotional Learning Summer Program will also be flexible, allowing students to choose content they are interested in or need. Topics include study skills, self-confidence and developing a positive mindset.
