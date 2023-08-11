FRISCO REEDY FOOTBALL

The Reedy football team posted a perfect 10-0 regular season en route to the district championship last season.

 Photo Courtesy of Glenn Gunn

Frisco Independent School District (FISD) is raising the bar on sports coverage with its latest partnership.

Boasting 12 high schools and 18 middle schools, FISD now offers more sports teams than ever before. And the best part? Fans and families can easily follow these teams, both in person and virtually, thanks to the new streaming platform, FriscoSportsLive.com, powered by NBC Sports Next's SportsEngine.


Rick Rogers is the president & publisher of Star Local Media and its 11 print and digital local media publications. Email him at rrogers@starlocalmedia.com.

