Frisco Independent School District (FISD) is raising the bar on sports coverage with its latest partnership.
Boasting 12 high schools and 18 middle schools, FISD now offers more sports teams than ever before. And the best part? Fans and families can easily follow these teams, both in person and virtually, thanks to the new streaming platform, FriscoSportsLive.com, powered by NBC Sports Next's SportsEngine.
Starting from the 2023-24 school year, FISD supporters will have access to live streams and live scores for most sporting events held at FISD's athletic facilities via FriscoSportsLive.com. This online platform, backed by NBC Sports Next's SportsEngine, is designed to streamline the experience for fans.
SportsEngine has strategically installed cameras across FISD high school athletic facilities, covering a range of sports, from basketball to wrestling. The platform offers subscription-based access to live video streams, on-demand content, and even video editing tools, allowing viewers to create their own highlights. Additionally, the platform provides real-time scoring updates, offering an immersive experience.
Subscriptions for Frisco Sports Live come at an affordable price of $9.99 per month or $79.99 per year.
Jerry Littlejohn, FISD Athletic Director, expressed enthusiasm about showcasing student achievements through the SportsEngine platform, enhancing the engagement of participants, families, and fans within and beyond the district.
The collaboration between FISD and NBC Sports Next's SportsEngine is set to transform sports coverage, offering a concise and accessible way for fans to stay connected with their favorite teams.
Rick Rogers is the president & publisher of Star Local Media and its 11 print and digital local media publications. Email him at rrogers@starlocalmedia.com.
