Frisco ISD Superintendent Mike Waldrip announced in a Wednesday letter to families that the district is planning for face coverings to be optional for students and staff beginning in the fall.
“Like many of you, we are encouraged by declining case numbers of COVID-19 within our communities and the increased availability of the COVID-19 vaccine to individuals,” Waldrip stated. “The district will continue to monitor trends and make adjustments to disease mitigation practices as needed for next school year to help keep spread to a minimum.”
The announcement comes after the district opted to stick with requiring face coverings after Gov. Greg Abbott rescinded his statewide face covering mandate in March. Following Abbott’s March announcement, the district had stated that after considering information from the Texas Education Agency, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and local health experts, the district would continue requiring face coverings for students, staff and visitors.
“District data has also consistently shown that the spread of COVID-19 on campus is minimal when face coverings are worn,” FISD said in a March 5 statement.
The face covering update was not the only news Waldrip shared with parents Wednesday. He also said that, pending final legislation from state lawmakers, Frisco ISD will introduce a Virtual School as its latest “School of Choice” beginning in the fall.
“The permanent, full-time Virtual School is being planned to serve students in grades 3-12,” Waldrip stated his a letter to parents. “Students who have thrived with virtual learning will continue to find success with this new school, and we hope it will provide the flexibility many families seek as we move forward.”
Waldrip pointed to the district website for more information and as a place for parents to look at forthcoming application information.
“While FISD is still waiting for the Texas Legislature to pass legislation that would allow this opportunity to become a reality for our district, we are encouraged with several bills that are currently making their way through the legislative process,” Chief Academic Officer Wes Cunningham said in a district press release. “Although we may not know final details of a new law related to online learning for several weeks, we believe it is in the best interest of our students and families to begin formal preparations for a Virtual School at this time. In order to ensure the new school is ready to serve students in the fall, it is vitally important that the district has a firm understanding of the number of students who will attend the Virtual School for planning and hiring purposes.”
According to a district press release, the online schooling program introduced in the fall would differ from the Virtual Academy option that students had during the current school year. Students who opt in for the Virtual School will commit to that option for the entire school year, the district stated, and those students would take all of their courses online. That means participating in extracurricular activities like athletics and fine arts will not be an option for full-time Virtual School students, the district stated.
In addition, only third- through 12th-graders who live within the district boundaries can enroll for the option.
"Each student’s application will be reviewed individually to ensure the FISD Virtual School is an appropriate setting for the student to be successful," a district press release stated.
The district said in its press release that the program structure is subject to change based on guidance from the state. The district has established a webpage devoted to the Virtual School on its website.
