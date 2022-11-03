FISD Board of Trustees file

File photo 

 Audrey Henvey/staff photo

Frisco ISD has postponed a special meeting centered around proposed attendance zone changes. 

The meeting, scheduled for the evening of Nov. 3, has been moved to Nov. 7. 

