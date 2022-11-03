Frisco ISD has postponed a special meeting centered around proposed attendance zone changes.
The meeting, scheduled for the evening of Nov. 3, has been moved to Nov. 7.
In a newsletter shared by FISD on Nov. 3, the district stated, "Feedback from parents has prompted a second round of changes to proposed school attendance zones for the 2023-24 school year. As a result of the input received thus far, the proposed zones have been updated to impact fewer communities and 544 fewer students across the district."
As a result, the district stated, the board meeting was rescheduled to give people more time to review the new proposal.
"Changes originally proposed for some neighborhoods and apartment complexes are no longer being considered," FISD stated. "All families who live in areas newly proposed to be impacted have been contacted separately by the district."
The district added: "The proposed changes accommodate the opening of two new schools to address enrollment growth and ensure several campuses will no longer be at capacity."
The district stated that changes are only being considered for the elementary and middle school levels.
"The demographic team has worked tirelessly to evaluate how to best balance campus enrollment while impacting the least amount of students possible," the district stated.
A vote on the 2023-24 zones is slated for Nov. 14.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.