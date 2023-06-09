Frisco ISD proposes a second deficit budget citing lack of increased revenue from Texas Legislature

Frisco ISD is proposing a deficit budget for a second school year, citing a lack of increased revenue from the 88th Texas Legislative session.
One day after the legislative session wrapped up on May 29, the district hosted a workshop for its board of trustees that included an in-depth look at the proposed 2023-24 budget. The district has scheduled a June 12 public hearing for the budget and has planned budget adoption for June 20, with expectations to adopt a tax rate in August or September.
The May 30 budget workshop included a rundown of how district finances and taxing works, including an explanation of the district’s general fund and the proportion of funding that comes from state aid versus property tax revenue.
“We have very little local control over how much our tax rate can be,” said Kimberly Smith, FISD’s chief financial officer.
The bulk of funds for the district’s general fund comes from Tier 1 funding, paid for by both property tax revenue and state funding. Put simply, Tier 1 equates to the district’s weighted average daily attendance multiplied by the basic allotment set by the state, Smith said. That basic allotment is $6,160 and was last increased by the state in 2019. Smith said the basic allotment is meant to represent the amount that lawmakers have determined districts need in order to provide a basic education for each student each year. A full explanation of school finance is available at youtube.com/watch?v=7WjP5jrRvR0.
“The way that this formula entitlement is set up, it keeps us essentially on a fixed income,” Smith said. “(...) There’s not really any mechanism to increase the amount of money we receive per kid when things like inflation happen. It’s $6,160, is the basic allotment. And so it keeps us on a fixed income. When we have increased costs, unless one of a few things happen, we don’t get extra money to pay for those increased costs.”
Ways to increase revenue is enrollment growth (which also comes with more costs), an increased tax rate (which Smith said would require FISD getting voter approval) or changes made to the formula by the legislature, such as raising the basic allotment.
“In order to account for the inflation that we’ve experienced since 2019, we would have needed an additional $1,000 in the basic allotment, just to cover inflationary costs,” Smith said.
According to the presentation, inflation is estimated to have increased by 17% nationally between June 2019 — the last time there was an increase in the basic allotment — and January 2023. The number is 18% for the state of Texas.
For Frisco ISD, inflation has equated to increased costs for basic items that go towards running schools: Smith reported a 64% inflationary increase in fuel costs, a 34% inflationary increase in utilities costs and a 143% inflationary increase in property insurance costs.
“We can go to the legislature and say we need more money — it doesn’t always work,” Smith said. “We are at the mercy of the state for funding, and if they don’t increase our allotment when they meet every two years, then we are looking at having to cut back or change the way that we provide services just in order to afford the increased cost of doing business.”
Frisco ISD’s presented budget priorities include maintaining class sizes amid enrollment growth, budget sustainability (by identifying cost savings without significantly impacting operations) and maintaining competitive compensation. Priorities also included providing an increase to staff wages to mitigate any expected increase in medical insurance premiums.
“So we know we adopted a deficit budget for the 22-23 school year,” Smith said. “Based on the fact that we did not get additional revenue from the legislature, we will be recommending a deficit budget again for the coming year.”
A look at the proposed budget
The May 30 presentation focused on budgeting for the general fund, which pays for day-to-day operations of the district, including salaries, classroom supplies and utilities. FISD has four major funds, and the general fund is the district’s largest.
According to the presentation, the total revenue available for appropriation for the 2023-24 school year amounted to about $622.7 million.
“One of our priorities this year as we were developing this budget was to identify cost savings wherever possible to help balance the budget deficit that we adopted last year without significantly impacting operations,” Smith said.
Smith said every district department, including campuses, went through and cut what they could out of their budget without significantly impacting operations. She said the district also looked at cost savings through attrition costs and vacant positions being eliminated. Total cost savings identified through those efforts amounted to just over $6.4 million, she said.
Smith also walked board members through new items that would serve as costs to the district, including costs for opening new schools (Wortham Intermediate School and Wilkinson Middle School are slated to open in August, and Emerson and Panther Creek high schools are gearing up to welcome their first senior classes this year), other new staff, other operating costs and staff compensation.
Compensation discussions included a proposed $1,200 compensation increase in base wages for teachers and other staff on the teacher pay scale. For staff not on the teacher pay scale, the proposal was a 1.5% raise — employees who work four hours a day or more would get a minimum $600 raise, while those who get less than 4 hours would get a minimum $300. All raises would be capped at $1,200, Smith said. Smith said a floor was set because health insurance premiums are expected to go up.
Overall, the proposed general fund budget would include a $24.4 million deficit.
Smith said the district is looking at using its fund balance to address the deficit. The fund balance includes $50.6 million available for a “rainy day,” Smith said. The proposed deficit for the coming year would take up about half of the rainy day portion of the fund balance.
“And we will have to start looking — depending on what the legislature comes back and does in a potential future special session — we will have to start looking at how to rebalance that $24 million deficit,” Smith said. “Because at this rate, we could only sustain it with fund balance for one more year.”
The view from the capitol
Frisco ISD staff were on the frontlines of the legislative session, particularly through its government affairs department.
Danny Stockton, general counsel with FISD, and Megan DeWolfe, government affairs coordinator with the district, are behind the department that focuses on engaging the district and its stakeholders in the legislative process. The department’s role includes engaging with legislators, bill tracking, engaging with the community, involving the FISD Board of Trustees and engaging with partners (including other school districts, chambers of commerce and more).
As Stockton explains it, about $14.5 billion of additional funding was needed statewide to address inflation. The increases that schools did get equated to about $300 million for safety measures and about $2.4 billion in increases to a portion of the district’s tax rate.
“We didn't see really many recommendations from the teacher vacancy task force get adopted,” Stockton said. “It all really came down to vouchers at the end of the session and the battle between the house and the senate on vouchers. So we saw school finance and really these other things that were meant to help teachers’ jobs be easier all get killed because they were tied to vouchers, and without vouchers passing, those things didn't pass either. So it was, I think, a disappointing session for us in a lot of ways. I think it's fair to say.”
The session included positive notes for the FISD department, too — Stockton said the department’s process for prioritizing bills was more efficient, and DeWolfe noted that they had more access to legislators’ staff then before.
“We were very pleased with our interactions with the staff,” Stockton said. “We were very grateful for the access they gave us and the ability we had to provide input.”
“I think we were on a lot more people's radar this year,” DeWolfe said.
She added that they also took students and teachers to the capitol, as they have in years past, and also went down with a group of other school districts that they had been working with through the whole legislative cycle, beyond the legislative session.
“We were very active,” DeWolfe said. “We were there a lot, and I think we felt pretty good about everything right up until the very end, when we learned that school funding was explicitly tied to vouchers, and that if vouchers didn't pass, then school funding isn't going to pass. And then they started putting them in the same bills, and so it became more obvious that that was happening. And a couple of times, some things seemed stalled, and we feel like we helped kind of get it going again with a social media campaign that we did.”
DeWolfe added that the group was part of a mayday campaign that included a coalition of school districts and public school advocates and that they stayed involved with other school districts.
“And so it was really disappointing, I think, to get to the very end and feel like we did more than we've ever done before, and then things get held up by things out of our control,” DeWolfe said.
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is expected to call a special session for later this year focused on school vouchers, Stockton said. Whether that will include funding is unsure, he said. If funding is put on call, there’s a chance the same issue will arise wherein funding discussions get tied up in voucher disputes.
“We will certainly try to be involved at a high level if there's funding involved for schools, so that they know the importance of making sure that funding is flexible and allowing school districts to determine what makes the most sense in terms of that use of funding at the local level,” Stockton said.
For now, as Stockton puts it, schools are facing inflationary pressure and received minimal additional funding to address it.
“And so that's going to make for some really difficult decisions over the next couple of years,” he said, “unless the legislature changes their mind, which is not looking super likely.”
Get Frisco Enterprise news in your inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.