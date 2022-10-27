According to Frisco ISD school officials, the district has received 140 calls, email and comments as of Wednesday, Oct. 26, concerning the proposed attendance zone boundary changes for the 2023-24 school year.

According to an updated release by the district, "The FISD administration is thankful for the feedback they have received thus far from the community… thanks to feedback from parents and community members, the demographic team has continued to work tirelessly to evaluate how to best balance campus enrollment, while impacting the least amount of students possible. Demographers are scheduled to provide an updated proposal on Thursday, Nov. 3 during the Rezoning Feedback Special Board Meeting."

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments