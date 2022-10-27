According to Frisco ISD school officials, the district has received 140 calls, email and comments as of Wednesday, Oct. 26, concerning the proposed attendance zone boundary changes for the 2023-24 school year.
According to an updated release by the district, "The FISD administration is thankful for the feedback they have received thus far from the community… thanks to feedback from parents and community members, the demographic team has continued to work tirelessly to evaluate how to best balance campus enrollment, while impacting the least amount of students possible. Demographers are scheduled to provide an updated proposal on Thursday, Nov. 3 during the Rezoning Feedback Special Board Meeting."
A special Board meeting will start at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 3, at the Frisco ISD Administration Building, 5515 Ohio Drive. The meeting will provide an opportunity for public comment regarding proposed attendance zone changes for the 2023-24 school year. There will be overflow rooms available at the FISD Administration Building if the 335-seat board room fills to capacity. In accordance with page 12 of the board’s operating procedures, if more than 20 individuals sign up to speak, the amount of time each individual receives to address the board will be reduced to one minute.
The updated proposed attendance zone boundary changes impact 27 fewer communities and 368 fewer students while continuing to ensure six campuses will no longer be at capacity. See more details at this link: friscoisd.org/departments/attendance-zones/rezoning
Frisco ISD has proposed attendance zone boundary changes for the 2023-24 school year that would impact the elementary and middle school campuses assigned to several neighborhoods.
The district is no stranger to the rezoning process and has rezoned 18 times over the past 21 years to accommodate the opening of 63 new campuses. The district looks forward to the opening of Shana K. Wortham Intermediate School and Richard A. Wilkinson Middle School in the fall of 2023.
Historically, Frisco ISD attendance boundary modifications have also impacted campuses not immediately adjacent to the new campuses in an effort to effectively utilize space and balance enrollment. Much like in the past, opening these campuses will impact campuses not immediately adjacent.
The proposed 2023-24 boundary adjustments include several elementary and middle attendance zones in an effort to:
Provide stability in areas experiencing enrollment growth. The district looks at zones that can stay in place for the longest period of time while disrupting as few students as possible when rezoning.
Balance enrollment in existing schools. Some campuses have increasing enrollment, while adjacent schools have declining enrollment. Attendance zone adjustments will distribute district resources in a more balanced and fiscally responsible manner.
Effectively utilize available classroom space. FISD strives to provide schools with well-rounded programs and opportunities while maintaining room for growth that avoids leaving schools overcrowded or underutilized for an extended period of time.
Proposed Zone Adjustments as of Oct. 27
Families who live in areas proposed to be impacted would have received an email from the district on Tuesday, Oct. 18. The email included specific information such as the neighborhoods/streets and preliminary details regarding bus transportation.
Northwest FISD (Proposed Wilkinson zone map)
With the opening of Richard A. Wilkinson Middle School in the fall of 2023, some students who live in the current Trent Middle School zone are proposed to be rezoned to the new campus. Trent is currently at capacity and all new students who move to the zone are enrolled at Griffin.
Central FISD (Proposed elementary zone map - updated 10/27)
Frisco ISD currently has three elementary schools at capacity in central FISD; all new students who move to the Spears, Allen and Riddle attendance zones are currently being enrolled in neighboring schools. To help balance students and resources, changes are proposed to the following zones: Allen, Bledsoe, Riddle, Shawnee Trail, Smith and Spears.
East FISD (Proposed elementary, intermediate and middle school maps)
There is currently one elementary school at capacity on the east side of FISD; all new students who move to the Isbell attendance zone are currently being enrolled in a neighboring school. To help balance students and resources, changes are proposed to the McSpedden and Isbell zones.
With the opening of Shana K. Wortham Intermediate in the fall of 2023 to students in grades 5-6, campuses in the area are adjusting to meet the needs of the growing community.
Comstock, Elliott and Ogle elementary schools will serve students up through fourth grade, while Scoggins will become a campus exclusively open to seventh and eighth grade students.
The proposed zones would create a cohesive feeder pattern east of Custer Road in which all students who attend Comstock, Elliott and Ogle would attend Wortham Intermediate and then Scoggins Middle School and Emerson High School. This would allow students to make lasting friendships in kindergarten that could be maintained all the way through graduation.
As Scoggins becomes a seventh and eighth grade campus, there is a need to balance enrollment within existing schools to more effectively utilize space. The neighboring campuses of Lawler and Vandeventer are proposed to be impacted. Notably, Lawler Middle School is approaching its maximum functional capacity, and without a zoning adjustment, the campus would exceed functional capacity by more than 100 students in the 2023-24 school year.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.