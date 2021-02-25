Frisco ISD will open the rest of its middle school campuses for in-person learning on Friday, the district announced on Thursday.
The announcement comes as a third round of reopenings as FISD works to welcome in-person students back to campuses in the wake of an extreme winter weather event during the previous week that resulted in the district dealing with power restoration, food spoiling and some minor isolated flooding.
Fowler, Griffin, Nelson, Pearson, Pioneer Heritage, Vandeventer and Wester middle schools will be open on Friday.
All FISD students underwent an asynchronous virtual model of schooling on Monday and Tuesday as the district worked to restore its buildings after the weather event. FISD Assistant Communications Director Meghan Cone said in an email that the delayed return to in-person instruction is associated with the restoration of water, power and food to each campus.
Cone said parents can expect a daily notification from FISD on which campuses will open the next day to come in between 4 to 5 p.m. each day during the week.
“This timeline gives our maintenance teams as much time as possible to establish the safety of a campus prior to communicating campus openings so that we can ensure students and staff will be able to return to campuses at the earliest time possible,” she stated.
All in-person elementary school students in the district were able to return to school Wednesday, and 10 middle schools reopened on Thursday. The Early Childhood School campus has opened as well. No high schools have been reopened as of Thursday evening, nor have the Career and Technical Education Center or Student Opportunity Center.
“We prioritized elementary schools because these students have the most difficult time with virtual learning,” Frisco ISD Superintendent Mike Waldrip stated in a statement regarding the district’s reopening efforts. “Our middle schools and high schools will follow. Our plan is to try and open schools as they become available to operate.”
The district has said it will share daily updates with parents regarding which campuses will reopen during the week. Campuses at all levels including middle and high school could reopen this week, the district stated in a Sunday email to parents.
FISD originally said in a Friday email that it could be around March 1 when its secondary schools could reopen. With roughly 80 buildings to bring back online, the district warned on Feb. 19 that the process would be time and labor-intensive and could take more than a few days.
The district will also keep a running list of open and closed campuses on its website at friscoisd.org/news/news-alerts.
