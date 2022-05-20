The entrances to Frisco Memorial High School were closed Thursday morning after it was announced Memorial High School experienced significant vandalism by students. The Frisco Police Department and Fire Department were called to assist with the situation. Unfortunately due to the extent of the damage, Memorial High School is unable to hold classes due to air quality issues.
An approved senior prank that morphed into a "devolved" situation has led to thousands of dollars in damage and a Frisco Police Department investigation.
On Thursday, Memorial High School Principal Heather Albuquerque announced the school would be closed due to air quality issues after the school was vandalized.
Later, the high school sent out another message stating that damage was estimated to be in the thousands of dollars and included paint on walls, destruction of furniture, discharged fire extinguishers throughout the campus and more.
"Every surface on the 300,000 sq. ft. campus must be cleaned, including the walls, ceilings and floors," the campus stated. "Frisco ISD will hold the students responsible for costs associated with the clean up."
According to the message, a group of Memorial High School students was approved to use "Post-it" notes on walls to decorate the school as part of a senior prank.
"Staff members were on site to monitor students but the situation devolved rapidly, and the Frisco Police and Fire Departments became involved," the school stated. "A small group of those students vandalized the campus to a point that classes are not able to be held at MHS for the remainder of the week."
The message added that district staff and police are working to identify the individuals involved and that Frisco ISD "intends to prosecute those responsible to the fullest extent of the law."
The Frisco Police Department on Friday confirmed with the Frisco Enterprise that FPD is investigating the vandalism and identifying who is responsible.
"The dollar amount of the damage will determine the appropriate criminal charge(s), and as FISD indicated, they intend on pursuing charges when appropriate," Officer Grant Cottingham stated Friday.
Audrey Henvey is the reporter for the Frisco Enterprise, McKinney Courier-Gazette and Celina Record. Email her with story suggestions at ahenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
