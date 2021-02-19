Frisco ISD has said its secondary campuses may not be able to reopen for on-campus learning until March 1 as it recovers from a winter weather emergency that swept through the state.
“Throughout this crisis, the Frisco ISD maintenance department has worked tirelessly to protect our facilities from significant damage as a result of the extreme weather conditions and power outages,” a district email to parents and students stated.
According to the email, the district took “significant steps” to reduce the amount of resources used by its facilities, and some buildings were taken completely off the electric grid in an effort to conserve energy.
“We are hopeful those efforts have been successful in reducing any severe damage,” the email stated. “Thankfully at this time, there have only been minor issues reported in some of our buildings.”
With 80 buildings to bring back online, the district said the process will be time and labor-intensive that could take more than a few days, and students and staff won’t be able to return to buildings on Monday.
“The district is committed to ensuring that our buildings are safe and stable environments for students and staff when they return to campus,” the email stated.
FISD is looking to resume face-to-face learning as soon as possible for in-person students, the district stated, but it has to restore power, water and food to schools first. Meanwhile, students are slated to learn virtually through an asynchronous model on Monday and Tuesday.
“It may be Wednesday before our elementary campuses are able to return to on-campus learning,” the email stated, “and it could be March 1 for our secondary campuses.”
The district has said it will give an update on Sunday for the upcoming week.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.