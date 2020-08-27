With school buses gearing up to travel their routes, Frisco ISD is expecting some bus drivers to have to quarantine at various times during the school year.
Assistant Communications Director Meghan Cone said in an email on Wednesday that the district has current job openings for bus drivers and is seeking to hire as many as possible in light of the expectation that some will have to quarantine.
As the first day of in-person instruction, Sept. 3, draws closer for Frisco ISD, attention has shifted to safety precautions on school buses.
In the runup to the school year, the district has published documents outlining multiple dimensions of school life as altered for a global pandemic, and bus protocols were no exception.
Multiple guidelines surrounding safety on buses highlight driver responsibilities: drivers are expected to space students at a social distance when possible and are being trained in bus cleaning methods, according to the district website.
The district’s school bus guidelines cover every step of the bus ride process, including waiting at bus stops, where students should stand at a social distance and wear a face covering when feasible. The protocols also outline expectations for boarding the bus, which state that students will generally sit in the back first leading up to the front, wear a face covering during all COVID-19 disease activity levels and use the hand sanitizer provided in the bus.
While students are expected to wear face coverings as feasible when boarding the bus and during the entire bus ride, drivers and monitors will wear face coverings during the loading and unloading of the bus and “when engaged in interactions with students,” according to district documentation. Bus drivers and monitors also have to wear a face covering during all COVID-19 disease activity levels, according to the district website.
The document also states that buses will be disinfected between morning and afternoon campus drop-offs and will also undergo a daily fogging, or deep disinfection, in the evenings. Drivers, monitors and staff will also use disinfectant spray to wipe down seats and high-touch items in the bus.
Cone said that district staff are running through cleaning supplies at a faster rate than normal, which is expected to continue. The price of some cleaning supplies has increased while other supplies prices have decreased, she said. The district is covering the increased costs related to cleaning supplies and other COVID-19 needs, she said.
“The district is actively applying for grants to reimburse our disease mitigation expenses, but based on conversations with the Texas Education Agency and Texas Department of Emergency Management (TDEM), we do not expect many of these expenses to be reimbursed,” Cone said.
If an individual who has ridden on a bus tests positive for COVID-19, the district has stated that those on the bus with the person will be considered in “close contact.”
“As a result, campus or district representatives will notify all families of students who rode the bus with an individual with a confirmed or probable case of COVID-19 to inform them of their potential exposure and advise them to self-quarantine for the appropriate period of time in accordance with district guidelines for students,” the district website states.
District guidelines state that students or staff who come into close contact with a COVID-19-positive individual will be asked to self-quarantine for 14 days and may not return to campus during that time.
Drivers and monitors will also self quarantine for the appropriate amount of time, according to the guidelines.
Cone said the district’s 2020-21 budget increased the minimum wage for bus drivers up to $19.50 per hour, a $1.50 per hour increase.
“The district offers paid training as it usually takes about one month to fully train a new driver,” she said.
