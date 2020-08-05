Two front office staff members at Memorial High School have tested positive for COVID-19, Frisco ISD confirmed Tuesday evening.
A group of other front office staff and school administrators who may have been exposed are required to self-quarantine for 14 days before returning to campus, stated Meghan Cone, FISD assistant communications director.
“Frisco ISD employees are required to self-screen for symptoms of COVID-19 prior to reporting to work each day and may not be on campus if symptoms are present,” Cone stated. “Employees or students who have tested positive for COVID-19 will be required to submit a letter of good health from a physician's office prior to returning to school.”
Staff are also required to let the district know if they are quarantined because of a confirmed or probable case of COVID-19 or because of close contact with a confirmed or probable case of COVID-19, Cone stated.
Cone also confirmed that there were students who participated in strength and conditioning and sport-specific workouts earlier in the summer at Wakeland High School who tested positive for COVID-19.
“It was not clear where the students were exposed to the virus, but the district did learn of off-campus events, unaffiliated with FISD, in which some students who participated in the Wakeland workouts might have had close contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19,” Cone stated.
Employees or students who come into close contact with someone who is COVID-19 positive will be asked to self-quarantine for 14 days, Cone stated.
Frisco ISD has shifted the start of its school year to a virtual platform for the first three weeks of school. Students who opted for in-person learning are scheduled to return to campus on Sept. 3.
At a July 16 FISD board meeting, Superintendent Mike Waldrip discussed reasoning behind the three-week shift, which he said included the spread of COVID-19 and a compressed timeline for getting students set up for their “proper educational setting.”
Waldrip also cited the new virtual environment FISD will be offering in the fall as part of the reasoning for the change.
“We’ve considerably beefed up the online experience,” he said. “It’s drastically different from what parents saw in the spring. It’s much more in-depth and comprehensive, and the in-person environment that our teachers will probably eventually find themselves in is going to be different still,” he said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.