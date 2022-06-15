Frisco ISD replat to P&Z

The Frisco Planning & Zoning Commission was to hear a replat request from the Frisco Independent School District in the Frisco Crossing II addition during Tuesday night's meeting.

According to meeting notes, the purpose of the replat is to dedicate right-of-way for Cypert Lane and new easements for the new Minett Elementary 

The school is located on two lots on 12 acres on the northeast corner of Peyton Abbey Road and Rockhill Parkway. 

The recommendation to the commission was to approve.

