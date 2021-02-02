A Frisco ISD teacher has died as a result of COVID-19, the district confirmed on Tuesday.
Scott Benschneider was most recently a Lebanon Trail High School teacher who taught Advanced Placement (AP) statistics and Pre-AP Pre-calculus.
In a statement, Frisco ISD said it is saddened by his death.
“Mr. Benschneider was loved by his students and colleagues and was known for the authentic relationships he built with students and for being a tireless advocate of their growth,” the district stated.
FISD Assistant Communications Director Meghan Cone said grief counselors are on hand at Lebanon Trail High School.
A GoFundMe page was established in Benschneider’s name to help cover medical expenses. The fundraiser, which raised $17,268, has since been closed.
When Archer Tangton, a senior at Lebanon Trail High School, heard about his former teacher’s death, his first thought was disbelief, he said.
“Mostly everyone at Lebanon Trail knew that he was not doing well,” he said. “(but) I didn't think it would be completely lethal.”
A flood of memories followed, like the times Tangton would joke around with Benschneider in class and how Benschneider would start a conversation with him outside of class.
“I just couldn't believe one day someone could be there and one day they were just gone,” Tangton said. “He was still joking around with me, and now he's just gone. I just couldn't believe it. It was very upsetting.”
Tangton had Benschneider as a Pre-AP Pre-calculus teacher during his sophomore year of high school. He remembers Benschneider using models to help explain concepts to his students, like using circle and string to explain how the number pi worked. He also said Benschneider would use “funny moves” to make the class more lively.
“He was also open to helping the students,” Tangton said. “He was just an entertaining and relatable teacher for me, and I know that he's a very memorable teacher for me.”
