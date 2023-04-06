The Frisco Independent School District is calling on its community of parents, students and staff to provide feedback on the district's performance.
The survey, running from April 12 to April 26, will be used to identify gaps and areas for improvement across the district.
Partnering with K12 Insight, an independent research and communication firm, FISD will administer the survey to all parents, staff and 4th-12th grade students. All responses will remain confidential and final reports will only include overall results.
This isn't the first time FISD has surveyed its stakeholders. The district regularly surveys its students on campus safety and connectedness, while recent parent surveys have focused on topics such as the small schools model, prekindergarten expansion and online learning.
Each campus will administer the survey during school hours in a timeline that suits their student community. Parents have until April 12 at 8 a.m. to opt their child out of the survey.
You can view the elementary questionnaire at this link.
You can view the secondary questionnaire at this link.
Parents and guardians will receive a direct email with a link to complete the optional, confidential survey on the afternoon of Wednesday, April 12, 2023. The survey will close Wednesday, April 26 at 11:59 p.m.
Staff is surveyed each year on a variety of topics by various departments. In 2022, the FISD teacher survey resulted in several large and small changes that are ongoing. The 2023 confidential survey will expand to include all staff. Staff will receive a direct email with directions on how to complete the confidential survey.
Results will be shared with campus leadership in June, with a view to using the data to inform individual campus goals. The findings will also be shared with the public and the Frisco ISD Board of Trustees at the June board meeting.
Get Frisco Enterprise news in your inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.