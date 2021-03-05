Frisco ISD will continue to require face coverings, the district announced on Friday.
The announcement comes days after Gov. Greg Abbott announced that, effective this Wednesday, a statewide mandate on face coverings will be rescinded.
Abbott announced the mandate’s ending on Tuesday while addressing the Lubbock Chamber of Commerce.
"With the medical advancements of vaccines and antibody therapeutic drugs, Texas now has the tools to protect Texans from the virus,” Abbott said, according to a press release. "We must now do more to restore livelihoods and normalcy for Texans by opening Texas 100 percent. Make no mistake, COVID-19 has not disappeared, but it is clear from the recoveries, vaccinations, reduced hospitalizations and safe practices that Texans are using that state mandates are no longer needed.”
According executive order GA-34, which in part will end the original "mask mandate," individuals in counties that are not in an area with high COVID-19 hospitalizations are “strongly encouraged” to wear face coverings over the nose and mouth wherever it is not feasible to maintain a social distance of 6 feet from someone not in the same household, but nobody can be required by any jurisdiction to wear or mandate the wearing of a face covering, the order states.
“As a result of the lifting of the order on masks, TEA has updated its Public Health Guidance," the Texas Education Agency said in a Wednesday statement. "Under this updated guidance, a public school system’s current practices on masks may continue unchanged. Local school boards have full authority to determine their local mask policy."
Frisco ISD originally said face coverings would be required for the time being, but Friday it solidified its plans, adding that it had reviewed guidance from the TEA, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and from local health experts to reflect on how the order impacts schools.
“It is with the information and guidance from these groups, along with careful consideration of the safety of FISD students and staff, that the District will continue to require face coverings for students, staff and visitors, as has been the case all school year,” the district said in an announcement. “District data has also consistently shown that the spread of COVID-19 on campus is minimal when face coverings are worn.”
The district also will no longer automatically quarantine entire pre-kindergarten through second grade elementary classrooms due to a positive COVID-19 case, the district stated.
“Similar to all other grade levels, campuses will now conduct Close Contact Reviews to determine which students need to quarantine,” the district stated. “Although masks are not required in PK-2 classrooms, they are strongly encouraged, and students who do not wear masks are more likely to be quarantined.”
Frisco ISD also said its Disease Mitigation Guidelines will be periodically reevaluated as employees receive COVID-19 vaccines and as it reviews disease transmission trends in the area.
The announcement comes after the Texas Department of State Health Services announced on Wednesday that vaccine providers should immediately include school and child care workers in vaccine administration.
