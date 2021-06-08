Frisco ISD will not be offering a permanent full-time virtual school platform next year, the district announced Tuesday, walking back plans it had shared in April for such a program.
Superintendent Mike Waldrip sent a letter to district families on Tuesday announcing that the district was “unable to move forward” with the option for the upcoming school year.
“While the vast majority of our students already planned to attend classes on campus, we know this news will be a disappointment to families of the nearly 1,000 students who planned to take advantage of the Virtual School,” Waldrip stated. “Expanded opportunities for students through online and blended learning was a priority for Frisco ISD prior to the pandemic and will continue to be a priority for the district in the future. As we have seen over the past year, online learning offers students additional choice and flexibility and is preferred by some for a variety of reasons.”
In late April, the district had announced that, pending state legislation, the district would introduce a virtual school as its latest “School of Choice” beginning in the fall.
“The permanent, full-time Virtual School is being planned to serve students in grades 3-12,” Waldrip stated in an April letter to the community. “Students who have thrived with virtual learning will continue to find success with this new school, and we hope it will provide the flexibility many families seek as we move forward.”
At the time, Chief Academic Officer Wes Cunningham had said in a statement that Frisco ISD was encouraged by several bills that were in the legislative process.
“Although we may not know final details of a new law related to online learning for several weeks, we believe it is in the best interest of our students and families to begin formal preparations for a virtual school at this time,” Cunningham had stated. “In order to ensure the new school is ready to serve students in the fall, it is vitally important that the district has a firm understanding of the number of students who will attend the Virtual School for planning and hiring purposes.”
According to a district press release, the online schooling program introduced in the fall would have differed from the Virtual Academy option that students had during the 2020-21 school year. Students who opted in for the Virtual School would have committed to that option for the entire school year, the district stated, and those students would take all of their courses online. That meant participating in extracurricular activities like athletics and fine arts would not have been an option for full-time Virtual School students, the district stated.
May 31 marked the final day of the legislative session in Texas, effectively dissolving any hopes of passing House Bill 1468, which would have expanded online learning in Texas and allowed for full funding to school districts, during the session.
According to a Facebook post written by the district’s Government Affairs department on June 1, the bill went through a conference committee, which completed its work the previous Saturday night 25 minutes before the deadline.
The senate approved a compromised version of the bill the afternoon of May 30, the district department stated, but the house was not set to hear the bill until late that night.
“At around 11 p.m. on Sunday night, before the bill had been considered, the House adjourned because a quorum was no longer present,” the district department stated June 1. “The deadline to pass bills was midnight that night, so when House members left the floor an hour prior to the deadline, they effectively ended the session killing all bills that had not yet been approved, including HB 1468.”
Waldrip stated in his Tuesday letter that school districts across the state have had to reevaluate their planned offerings.
"With no signs that the Texas Education Agency will act soon to grant districts a waiver, Frisco ISD has no choice but to discontinue planning for this option in the coming school year," Waldrip stated.
The district has said all students will attend class on campus starting Aug. 12, the first day of school.
“Thank you for your continued support and understanding as we have navigated these times and the associated uncertainty,” Waldrip stated.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.