Parents have until April 2 to let Frisco ISD know how they feel about online learning beyond the current school year.
The current academic year, turned on its ear to work around a global pandemic, is within months of its end. After introducing an online learning system, Frisco ISD is looking to continue its innovative efforts.
The 2020-21 school year gave FISD the chance to introduce its Virtual Academy option thanks to temporary waivers and flexibilities because of the COVID-19 pandemic. However, those will all go away when the school year concludes unless state legislation decides otherwise.
“Frisco ISD was already looking to increase the opportunities available to students through a virtual or blended learning format prior to the pandemic, and COVID-19 has demonstrated that online learning, while not for all students, is preferable for some for a variety of reasons,” the district stated in a Thursday press release.
While the district eyes state legislation that could potentially give school districts the green light to keep offering online schooling options, Frisco ISD also wants to hear from parents.
A three-question survey, available through a secure parent portal to ensure that only current FISD parents put in their two cents, is meant solely to provide information to the district. However, it could impact how the district plans, and if legislation surrounding online learning does get cleared, new programs could be introduced as soon as the next school year.
The survey includes three questions in both Spanish and English. The first asks parents to relay if they’re interested in a potential online “school of choice” in the future, independent of their child’s experiences this year. Another question asks parents if they’re most interested in either a full-time or part-time online school option at the middle or high school level.
The final question asks parents what the rationale might be behind their interest in an online school of choice option. Answer choices include the COVID-19 pandemic, the flexibility of the online environment or the fact that their child did well in the online environment.
A number of state legislators have already filed bills in support of allowing districts to provide online learning programs, including Sen. Royce West (D-Dallas) with SB 1389 and Rep. Tan Parker (R-Flower Mound) with HB 3265. Rep. Keith Bell (R-Athens) has filed HB 1468 with the same intent, which has been referred to the Texas House Committee on Public Education.
In addition, Sen. Angela Paxton (R-Allen) has filed SB 226, which would require virtual learning-related training for educators. That bill has been referred to the Senate Committee on Education.
Frisco ISD has been eying such legislation since before the current session of the Texas Legislature kicked off. During a Dec. 3 special meeting of the district Board of Trustees, FISD Government Affairs Coordinator Megan DeWolfe said the district’s online services would still be limited to students who lived within Frisco ISD boundaries.
“Something Frisco ISD does not want is we do not want to just take down the walls and try to service kids all across the state,” she said. “We’re only trying to service kids within Frisco ISD that live in our boundaries that want some sort of online option whether short term, long term, whatever the reason may be.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.