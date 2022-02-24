FISD logo
Courtesy of Frisco ISD

Frisco ISD has said schools will open at the regular times on Friday. 

The announcement comes after the district closed campuses Thursday due to inclement weather. 

Nearby districts, including Celina ISD and Prosper ISD, have announced two-hour delays for school starts on Friday. 

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments