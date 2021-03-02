Frisco ISD will continue to require face coverings for the time being despite Gov. Greg Abbott’s announcement that he is rescinding a statewide mandate to wear face coverings, effective March 10.
Abbott announced the mandate’s ending on Tuesday while addressing the Lubbock Chamber of Commerce.
"With the medical advancements of vaccines and antibody therapeutic drugs, Texas now has the tools to protect Texans from the virus,” Abbott said, according to a press release. "We must now do more to restore livelihoods and normalcy for Texans by opening Texas 100 percent. Make no mistake, COVID-19 has not disappeared, but it is clear from the recoveries, vaccinations, reduced hospitalizations and safe practices that Texans are using that state mandates are no longer needed.”
According executive order GA-34, which in part will end the original "mask mandate," individuals in counties that are not in an area with high COVID-19 hospitalizations are “strongly encouraged” to wear face coverings over the nose and mouth wherever it is not feasible to maintain a social distance of 6 feet from someone not in the same household, but nobody can be required by any jurisdiction to wear or mandate the wearing of a face covering, the order states.
The mandate will be officially rescinded on March 10. Frisco ISD has said masks will still be required for now.
“The District looks forward to continued guidance from the Governor and Texas Education Agency regarding how this will impact schools,” a statement from FISD reads. “Until then, face coverings will continue to be required in FISD schools.”
The scope of the district’s face mask guidelines depend on the level of disease activity in the district, according to the district website.
“Please note all Frisco ISD students and staff, including those who have previously tested positive or been vaccinated, are required to wear face coverings as outlined below,” a page on the district website reads.
During times of minimal disease activity, staff and visitors must wear face coverings while at school, especially when social distancing is difficult. In addition, students will wear face coverings in hallways, common areas, during arrival and dismissal and while waiting for or riding on a school bus.
During times of moderate and substantial disease activity, staff, visitors and students in third through 12th grade will wear face coverings at school, including in classrooms, except for when campus protocols specifically allow for coverings to be removed, the district website states. In addition, students in Pre-K through second grade students will wear face coverings in hallways, common areas, during arrival and dismissal and while waiting for or riding on a school bus.
The district’s COVID-19 dashboard currently shows the activity level as moderate with a “stable” case trend.
