During January’s regular board meeting, Frisco ISD finalized the 2023-24 student academic calendar.
Frisco ISD parents and employees were surveyed through an academic calendar survey in December. Nearly 7,000 individuals completed the five-question survey including 3,977 employees and 3,011 parents. Parents and employees agreed on five key takeaways.
Parents and employees agreed that the academic calendar:
Should align with local school districts
Should include a full week off at Thanksgiving
Should end prior to Memorial Day
Should ensure that the nine week grading period ends prior to Winter Break
Does not need holidays to align with Collin College and the University of North Texas
The approved student calendar meets all of the criteria set by families and staff in the survey. Notably, it aligns with recently approved calendars from Allen, McKinney and Plano ISDs. In addition, the first semester will have 87 school days, while the second semester will have 83 days, a pivotal balance for secondary courses that are divided by winter break.
The first day of school will be Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023, and the last day will be Friday, May 17, 2024, a full week before Memorial Day.
There will be no school for students on the following days:
Sept. 1
Sept. 4
Oct. 6
Oct. 9
Nov. 6
Nov. 20-24 - Thanksgiving Break
Dec. 22-Jan. 8 - Winter Break
Jan. 15
Feb. 16
Feb. 19
March 11-15 - Spring Break
March 29
April 1 - Bad Weather Make-Up Day
April 26 - Bad Weather Make-Up Day
School hours will be unchanged from the current school year:
