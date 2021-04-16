McKinney’s Craig Ranch community is expected to play host to Frisco ISD’s first campus exclusively for fifth- and sixth-grade students.
For Huckabee, the Fort Worth-based architecture firm that recently presented a building design, playing “good neighbor” to the surrounding community played a factor in the campus vision.
That included taking note of the community’s current architectural elements.
“Because of the eclectic nature of Craig Ranch, we wanted to use some color and materials that would provide energy for this age group of students,” Huckabee Chief Design Officer Konrad Judd told FISD board members on Monday.
Judd said the roughly 144,000-square-foot building would have a capacity of 1,050 students with the growth potential of welcoming 1,200.
The intermediate school, which would feed into the district’s forthcoming Emerson High School, would relieve four elementary and three middle schools, said Todd Fouche, FISD’s deputy superintendent of business and operations.
Walking through the design, Judd described an interior at once light, airy and clean but also warm with wood tones and color.
“Because this is a three-story scheme, the second floor really became the center of this three-story design,” Judd said, “and what was important as we began to discuss this was how do we get teachers, administrators, as close to these students as possible.”
As a result, the school design includes administrative and counseling offices on the second floor in addition to a ground-floor administrative suite. Included on the building’s third floor would be art spaces, an ideal spot, Judd said.
“It will have an immediate deck on that upper flair to have a lot of light flooding those spaces as well as outdoor access,” he said.
While incorporating a three-story height, Judd pointed out that there had been a conversation about how to reduce the project height because of its location. He highlighted the design’s roof, whose height reduces as it comes to the back of the building.
“So a lot of conscious decisions, a lot of conscious discussion to make sure that we were being good neighbors,”Judd said.
The building’s design would open the door to multiple outdoor learning environments like hard-surface, grass and turfed play areas, Judd said.
“And that was the main focus, is that we could do the building design compact enough that it would afford you to leverage those opportunities on the site as well,” he added.
Construction for the school is slated to begin around December and to be completed in June 2023. According to the FISD website, the campus will be paid for using funds allocated for a middle school from a 2018 bond program.
