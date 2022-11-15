Frisco ISD's planned Visual and Performing Arts Center is one more step toward reality.
During Monday night's Frisco ISD Board of Trustees meeting, the board approved a motion to award architectural and engineering services to Corgan, an architecture and design firm for more than 80 years, and owner's representation services to CBRE Heery for the planned Frisco ISD Visual and Performing Arts Center.
The board also approved the construction manager at-risk project delivery method. CBRE Heery, Inc. is a full-service architecture, interior design, engineering, program management and construction management firm with employees located across the United States.
As reported earlier by the Frisco Enterprise, a partnership that aimed to deliver a performing arts center in Frisco came to an end as FISD, the city of Frisco and developer HALL Group released a joint statement. Over the course of the partnership, which formed in June 2021, discussions had taken place, cost estimates had been provided and a spatial analysis study had been conducted. Hazzard, who is FISD’s managing director of fine arts, said the process had helped further solidify the district’s vision.
“We’ve had a very clear vision about what our needs were from the beginning of that, and we’ve gone through this great process of working through all of this and Mr. Hall’s group and the city have been so great to work with as we’ve gone through this,” said Pete Hazzard, managing director of fine arts at Frisco ISD in an earlier interview with the Enterprise, "and really as we got to the point where we started identifying what those specific needs were, it really helped to solidify that what we brought to our voters back in 2018 is what that need is, and so even though that’s kind of the end of what that collaboration was, the great part about this is it’s provided even more clarity, and so we’re looking forward and ready to go.”
In 2018, Frisco ISD voters approved a $691 million bond package by a 61% margin that included, among other things, a projected $43 million center for the arts. The vision for the facility included a 1,250-seat multi-purpose auditorium for visual and performing arts that included instructional, training and office space, according to the district website.
Rick Rogers is the president & publisher of Star Local Media and its 14 print and digital local media publications. Email him at rrogers@starlocalmedia.com.
