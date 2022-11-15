Curtains 2022

A photo from the Wakeland High School production of "Curtains, the Musical."  

 Courtesy of Christina Stephens Photography / provided by Frisco ISD

Frisco ISD's planned Visual and Performing Arts Center is one more step toward reality.

During Monday night's Frisco ISD Board of Trustees meeting, the board approved a motion to award architectural and engineering services to Corgan, an architecture and design firm for more than 80 years, and owner's representation services to CBRE Heery for the planned Frisco ISD Visual and Performing Arts Center. 

Rick Rogers is the president & publisher of Star Local Media and its 14 print and digital local media publications. Email him at rrogers@starlocalmedia.com.

