The Frisco Police Department has released multiple statements surrounding a juvenile case that has caught widespread attention on social media.
“The Frisco Police Department is aware of information circulating on social media related to the welfare of a child,” began the first statement, which was shared Sunday afternoon.
The statement added that the case is active under investigation by the department’s Criminal Investigations Division.
“We certainly appreciate the passion and concern expressed by everyone on social media and consider protecting the children in our community as one of our greatest responsibilities,” the department stated. “However, because it is an active case, we cannot provide any other comment.”
The next afternoon, the department released an additional statement.
“While the Frisco Police Department will not usually offer further comment on cases that are this sensitive in nature, we would like the public to know that the child in this case is safe and staying at a safe location,” the department stated.
It added that the alleged offender in the case is not a Frisco police officer and has never had any professional affiliation with the Frisco Police Department. The assertion comes in response to social media posts claiming the opposite, according to the department statement.
“The continued dissemination of patently false information and third-party speculation on various social media platforms related to this case serves no other purpose than to hinder investigative efforts and does nothing to help the child in the case,” the department stated. “The case remains under active investigation, and we are restricted by law on providing specific information related to juvenile cases.”
The Lacy Lakeview Police Department, located near Waco, Texas, has also provided statements relating to the same case, stating on Sunday that it pledged its assistance and cooperation with the Frisco Police Department.
A Monday morning statement from Lacy Lakeview PD Chief John Truehitt addressed the situation, which involves allegations of sexual abuse of a child. Sgt. Evan Mattei with the Frisco Police Department confirmed that Truehitt’s statement references the same case that the Frisco Police Department has addressed.
“First and foremost, the Lacy Lakeview Police Department (LLPD) has confirmed that a female juvenile shown in numerous YouTube videos taken by her father and placed on a GoFundMe page is presently in a safe home,” Truehitt’s statement began. “Every member of LLPD places the welfare of children as our highest priority and will do everything within our power to protect a child.”
Truehitt’s statement included a summary stating that the child is in a safe home and that all allegations of sexual abuse, which did not occur in Lacy Lakeview, are being investigated.
He also stated that an allegation of injury to a child that did occur in Lacy Lakeview is also under investigation.
According to Truehitt’s statement, the child’s parents are in a child custody dispute, and the court has awarded custodial rights of the child to the mother.
The child’s father reported the sexual abuse of the child in July to the appropriate law enforcement agency where the offense or offenses occurred, Truehitt said. The offenses did not occur in Lacy Lakeview.
There are multiple YouTube videos posted, Truehitt said, but only one incident occurred in Lacy Lakeview.
“On 08/18/2020, LLPD received a call requesting officer assistance regarding a disturbance involving a child custody exchange wherein the child did not want to go with the grandmother,” Truehitt stated.
Truehitt stated he had reviewed the body camera video of the two Lacy Lakeview police officers who responded to the call. One video shows that the disturbance had already stopped upon the officer’s arrival. Officers spoke with all parties at the scene, Truehitt said.
“The father told the officers his daughter did not want to go with the grandmother because she was being sexually abused in his ex-wife’s home (in another city),” Truehitt stated. “The father told LLPD officers the sexual abuse occurred in the city where his ex-wife lived – not in Lacy Lakeview. The father told the officers that he had reported the allegations to law enforcement in that area and CPS [Child Protective Services] had also been involved.”
The officers also spoke with the child, Truehitt stated.
“The officers asked the child to step out of the SUV and speak with them,” Truehitt said. “The child got out of the vehicle and stood beside the SUV and talked calmly with the officers.”
He added that the child was not crying or upset.
“The officers were on the scene for approximately 19 minutes or more and during that time you see the child moving, talking, and even get out of the car using both her arms for support, walking and not limping,” Truehitt said.
In response to questions from the officers, the child told officers that she was OK and that she was not hurt, Truehitt said.
“The mother told the officers that the judge had awarded her custody of the child,” Truehitt stated. “The mother chose to not create more conflict and allowed the child to leave with her father.”
On Aug. 21, the child’s father called the Lacy Lakeview Police Department and spoke with a department corporal over the phone, Truehitt said.
“At the time of this phone conversation, Cpl. Plummer was aware that the father’s allegation of sexual abuse was already being investigated by the law enforcement agency where the offenses allegedly occurred,” Truehitt stated. “Based upon the father’s information in this phone call that his daughter was injured during this attempted exchange on 08/18/2020, LLPD initiated an injury to a child investigation. This is currently an ongoing investigation, which will be presented to the District Attorney’s Office.”
The department also filed a referral to Child Protective Services, Truehitt stated.
A YouTube video posted by the child’s father is a partial recording of the conversation, Truehitt said, and the phone call is under review to determine if any violation of the law or department policy took place.
“Texas law prohibits law enforcement from identifying juveniles, especially in sexual abuse investigations,” Truehitt stated. “Therefore, many potential facts and the officer’s body camera video cannot be released.”
