Small businesses in the Collin County portion of Frisco could get up to $50,000 in assistance grant funding from a program launched by the city.
Applications for the City of Frisco/Collin Small Business Grant Program will be open June 24-30. These grants, which come from CARES Act funding, are to support businesses impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Fund uses include payroll, rent and utilities expenses.
The program is catered to specifically help small businesses that are physically operating in the Collin County portion of the city.
Small business here means the business has a maximum of 100 employees and a maximum annual revenue of $15 million, according to the program website on the National Development Council website. The businesses must also have physical operations within Frisco and Collin County and have been in operation on or before March 1, 2019.
The program excludes entities including nonprofits, non-storefront and home-based businesses and sexually or adult-oriented businesses.
The maximum any business can receive in the grant program is $50,000. The calculation is based on three months of estimated expenses for payroll and fixed costs from March 1 to May 31.
The application opens at noon Wednesday.
