Of the 260 schools that competed in the 5A UIL One-Act Play contest this year, only eight companies advance to state. For two consecutive years, one of those troupes has been from Frisco Lebanon Trail High School.
Lebanon Trail theater will return to Round Rock in May to compete at state, where for the first time since before the pandemic, the contest will be in front of a live audience.
The company has been rehearsing the 40 minute one-act play “The Cover of Life,” a realistic family drama, since January. “The Cover of Life” is set in rural Louisiana in 1943 and is a charming play following the journey of several characters who struggle to find their self-worth in a male-dominated world.
Co-Directors Michael Hollomon and John Davenport are incredibly proud of the students and their accomplishments.
“It’s rare to compete at state once in high school but to do it twice in consecutive years, a first for any FISD school, it’s fantastic,” Hollomon said. “When you qualify for state and compete at this level, you’ve already reached an incredible achievement.”
In a contest that would seemingly be wrought with stress, Hollomon and Davenport are encouraging the students to rest and take care of themselves physically and mentally.
“The students are passionate, dedicated and determined,” Hollomon said. “We want them to be natural on the stage and know that they have all the skills, passion and technique they need.”
Best of luck to Lebanon Trail on their future performance at state and congratulations to them and theater students at Independence High School, who also received several honors at the regional and area contests:
